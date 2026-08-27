Will Kevin Durant be a Serious MVP Candidate in 2027?

Heading into his 19th season, Kevin Durant is still considered one of the top players in the NBA. Last season, Durant averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games. His efforts earned him an All-Star selection and an All-NBA Second Team selection.

At this point in his career, Durant has won two NBA championships and one Most Valuable Player award. During an appearance on the Unguarded podcast from last December, he expressed that being named MVP is more valuable than winning a championship ring, stating, “MVP. There’s one a year… rings are incredible. It's a great team accomplishment, but come on, everybody wants to be MVP.”

ESPN had a panel of NBA experts vote on their top three choices for MVP for the 2026-2027 season, with point values assigned to first-place, second-place, and third-place votes. The top-five vote receivers were Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While Durant did not place in ESPN’s forecast for MVP, there is a possibility that the 16-time All-Star exceeds expectations in 2027. The path involves continued excellence in scoring efficiency and availability, as well as another factor outside of his control.

Dec 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Are the Chances?

With Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander, Doncic, and Antetokounmpo dominating the MVP race in recent years, as well as the rapid rise of Wembanyama, Durant and other prominent 2010s stars have seemingly passed the baton to another generation of NBA talent. Despite being an outside shot for the top five, he has a strong chance of finishing in the top 10 for MVP voting.

Durant placed ninth in the final edition of last season’s NBA MVP Ladder. This cements Durant’s position as a top talent in the league, though he was not well received from a voter’s perspective.

One factor that may work in Durant’s favor is the NBA’s 65-game minimum rule for postseason award eligibility. While he played nearly every regular-season game, Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, and Joel Embiid were all disqualified for MVP honors.

Coming off another 50+ win season, the more realistic goal is for the Houston Rockets to make a deep run in the playoffs. With teammates Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson continuing to develop into All-Star-caliber talents, there should be higher expectations for Houston in 2027. As seen during the Rockets’ first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, however, postseason victories may come down to the injury report from game to game.