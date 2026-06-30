More Details Emerge on Rockets' Potential Deal For Marcus Smart

NBA free agency has arrived for the Houston Rockets this summer, and there still remain some key needs for the team to address. While Fred VanVleet picked up his $25 million option as expected, there still is some uncertainty on what his situation might be regarding his ACL injury recovery for his potential return at the start of the 2026-27 season.

While most will believe the Rockets need more shooting and floor spacing, the team seems to be strongly targeting a veteran guard that has been a bit of a surprise move. Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart recently declined his $5.4 million option and became a free agent.

Smart is now expected to sign with the Rockets and reunite with former head coach Ime Udoka, first reported by Dan Woike of The Athletic. This move was definitely not on the initial offseason checklist for most fans, but having Smart in Houston does provide some benefits. Given VanVleet is expected to man the point guard spot, Smart's potential role if he does sign with the Rockets will be interesting to watch.

Marcus Smart as a Rocket?

Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after making a basket during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More details came out about Smart's potential contract with the Rockets. It looks to be in the range of three years and $21 million according to Grant Hafseth. That deal isn't considered to be a big move, but it could be a signing that could still help out the Rockets. However, this still doesn't really help the floor spacing and shooting ability of the team.

Smart is still a spotty shooter and shot just under 40 percent from the field last season. He was only 33 percent from 3-point range as well. He was on fire against the Rockets in the first-round series and shot 45 percent from downtown, and he averaged almost 15 points per game. That could've played a role in the Rockets minds.

The Rockets have $15 million in non-taxpayer mid-level exception since they are operating over the salary cap, and Smart's projected annual value of $7 million still gives Houston more room to make another move. The veteran will be entering his 13th NBA season and would provide the Rockets with plenty of experience.

Smart was a former defensive player of the year in the 2021-22 season when Udoka was the coach of the Celtics. Smart is the kind of player that Udoka likes, and his fit would be quite seamless under his system. The 6-foot-3, 220 pound guard is a tough defender and will put his body on the line.

That kind of defense and experience along with the ability to get hot and make shots from outside can help the Rockets. Make no mistake, more moves will be needed to find consistent shot-making and offense, but Smart would be an improvement over some of the other bench players on the team last season such as Josh Okogie.

Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, three assists, and 1.4 steals per game and shot 82 percent from the free throw line.