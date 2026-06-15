NBA Champion Believes Rockets Should Trade for Spurs All-Star

The Houston Rockets faced a deficit of scoring guards all throughout the 2025-26 NBA season. In fact, the only one on the roster was seemingly Reed Sheppard.

And Rockets coach Ime Udoka largely kept him on ice until the end of the season, save for a reserve role. Part of this is due to the Rockets' injury to Fred VanVleet, which sidelined VanVleet for the entire season (although VanVleet repeatedly kept hope alive about a potential return in the same season). Also, the Kevin Durant trade last summer sacrificed Jalen Green, Houston’s starting guard for the previous four seasons prior to 2025-26.

The Rockets will still need to address their lack of scoring guards this summer. And according to NBA champion and former All-Star guard Jeff Teague, the Rockets should set their sights on San Antonio Spurs All-Star and former All-NBA guard De'Aaron Fox.

"We just gotta get my boy to Houston, bro. He needs to get the f-ck away from anybody that has futures of being the greatest player we've ever seen. He needs to stay the f-ck away from them."

Teague explained the calculus behind such a move, on his signature Club 520 podcast.

"KD is on his way out. He's going to look at De'Aaron Fox like go get a bucket.

People be like get Wemby the ball. You know, he don't even feel like himself out there. He's gotta get the f-ck away from them.

The world has been saying to throw that m-f-cker to Wemby."

The timing of such a suggestion couldn't have been any worse, as Fox just turned in a rather underwhelming and unimpressive showing during the NBA Finals. Fox averaged 12.8 points, 34.3 percent from the field, 25 percent from outside, 39.3 percent effective shooting and 43 percent true shooting. Teague offered a potential explanation for the letdown from Fox.

"He just don't care no more. You got Dylan Harper out there hooping. You got Castle hooping.

Yall know how it is when people start liking other people? Your confidence wavers a little bit. You hear 'man I don't even know why we need him.'

Like when he got hurt and Dylan Harper was killing? They was like 'oh we've gotta trade him.'

He's trying to get the ball to Wemby, he doesn't feel like himself. I've seen De'Aaron Fox in Sacramento. He was not passing that bitch.

That's why he's gotta go to Houston."

Let's first note that Fox will not be coming to Houston. The mere suggestion is preposterous.

An abomination, if you will. Fox was injured, which is a fact that has largely been missed over the last few weeks.

But even at his peak, he was a below average outside shooter. And his contract is....not great.

Fox is owed $222 million over the next four years -- an average of $55.4 million. It may be a good idea for the Spurs to give Fox a change of scenery, to hand over the reigns to Dylan Harper.

But the Rockets will surely not be that team, irrespective of Fox's personal ties to Houston.