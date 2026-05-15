NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Land Kevin Durant's Co-Star in Blockbuster Deal

The Houston Rockets are a team to watch this offseason as a plethora of big names are expected to become available, particularly on the trade market. They desperately need improvement after year one of the Kevin Durant experiment was a disappointment.

The 37-year-old star was Houston's only efficient means of scoring, as the absence of a true point guard created a lack of three-point shooting and an influx of turnovers. But Fred VanVleet's return from injury isn't going to be the only thing that saves the Rockets.

They need a better distribution of gravity on offense. Durant hogged so much attention because Houston's young core couldn't create as much with the ball in its hands. If GM Rafael Stone can double down on the win-now mindset and pair KD with another star scorer, the scoring will be a big problem for the league next season. Luckily, one name in particular is expected to be available.

Kawhi Leonard will be the subject of intense trade speculation with the LA Clippers inching toward a full-scale rebuild. They already moved James Harden and Ivica Zubac to get youth and draft capital, and should do the same with The Klaw.

The Rockets can swoop in and legitimately satisfy the Clippers with pieces of their young core. Houston doesn't have to sell all of its developing players, but a few names could make this a win-win trade for everyone.

Houston Rockets receive: Kawhi Leonard, Isaiah Jackson

LA Clippers receive: Alperen Şengün, Reed Sheppard, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2027 first-round pick (via PHX), 2027 second-round pick (via MEM), 2028 second-round pick

In this mock deal, the difference in salaries would be minuscule. Şengün just signed a long-term contract, so LA wouldn't have to worry about his free agency for a while. Sheppard would also be on his rookie deal for the next two seasons with back-to-back team options. Finney-Smith would be salary filler.

The Clippers' draft compensation may appear to be low, but that's because Leonard is 34 years old with one more year left on his contract. The Rockets would be taking a big risk, acquiring an aging star who, while still very productive, could depart in the near future. If anything, this is almost no risk for LA.

Overall, Houston would give Durant a much-needed co-star, as well as a developing big man in Jackson, while the Clippers would get their foundation for the future, able to build around the duo of Şengün and Darius Garland.