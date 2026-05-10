New Colorways Surface for Rockets' Kevin Durant and Drake's 'KD 19' Exclusive

Kevin Durant’s 19th NBA season concluded with yet another All-Star selection and a surefire All-NBA selection. Durant will certainly make one of the three teams, especially considering the names that will be ineligible, due to league commissioner Adam Silver’s participation mandate, requiring at least 65 games to be played.

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will both be ineligible this season, due to games missed stemming from injuries. Durant averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists, while shooting 52 percent from the field, 41.3 percent from long-range, 87.4 percent from the foul line, 58.8 percent effective shooting and 64 percent true shooting.

Durant’s fashion and swag game was also at a premium, as he seemingly wore a new colorway of his ‘KD 18’ shoe every night. We even saw Durant collaborate with other athletes across the league, diving them their own colorway of his sneaker, specifically Oklahoma City Thunder defensive anchor Chet Holmgren, who was granted his own Real Tree Camo colorway, in addition to a Thunder and Reign colorway, which features a purple and cheetah color ensemble.

Durant also gave Jackie Taylor, the daughter of DC legend and former Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor- her own exclusive colorway of the ‘KD 18’ shoe. As the season neared a conclusion, Durant trotted out the ‘KD 19’ shoe, which bear a resemblance to the Nike Hyperflight, as the shoe bears a Z-like symbol on the shell.

Durant partnered with lady University of Texas superstar Madison Booker, signing her (and several other fellow Texas Longhorns) to an NIL deal under his KD line. Booker wore the Safety Orange colorway of the KD 19 shoe throughout the women’s tournament throughout March Madness.

Early in the season, it was reported that Durant and rapper Drake were going to be partnering up under Durant’s KD line and Drake’s NOCTA line. The two will have two separate colorways of the KD 19 shoe, in a purple colorway and an orange colorway.

Early samples can be seen below.

Kevin Durant & Drake are teaming up for a new NOCTA x Nike KD 19 dropping later this year 🔥



The pictured pairs are early samples so expect some differences in the retail launch 👀 pic.twitter.com/dGjpth2YkG — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 6, 2026

The two will also be collaborating on a clothing line, as well, as seen below.

FIRST LOOK: NOCTA x Nike KD Apparel Collection 🦉 pic.twitter.com/BlWnc6YCKI — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) April 11, 2026

These are all early snippets, so we can expect differences in some shape, form or fashion. The two have both been signed to Nike for over a decade, with Drake joining the label in 2013, under Jordan Brand – a sub-label of Nike. Drake’s NOCTA label was created in 2020.