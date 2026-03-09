Aaron Holiday Could Help Solve Houston's Bench Scoring Issues

Aaron Holiday has seemingly always remained ready, throughout his Houston Rockets tenure. He's been the timely, consummate professional for Rockets coach Ime Udoka.

We don't hear much from Holiday. He'd prefer it that way. In fact, there are entire games that Holiday doesn't even suit up. And we still don't hear a peep from him.

He won't complain on social media about wanting a bigger role and he doesn't talk through the media, which has become the normalized way for players to voice such concerns. This season, he's only played in 40 of Houston’s 62 games.

Of those 40 games, he's only crossed the 30 minute threshold once. On that note (and to that point), Holiday has only crossed the 20 minute threshold eight times.

But he's capable of providing offense off the bench. He's shooting 38 percent from deep, a mark that he has either eclipsed or bested in each of his three seasons with the Rockets.

Granted the volume isn't high, due to the lack of playing time, although he's consistently averaged right at three attempts per contest in each of his seasons under Udoka.

Holiday's overall scoring efficiency isn't the greatest, as he's at 53.9 percent effective field goal chops and 57.5 true shooting splits, but there's a direct correlation between Holiday's scoring and Houston's likelihood of winning.

Holiday has scored in double figures in ten games this season and the Rockets are 8-2 in those games. Last season, Holiday scored in double figures in 13 of Houston’s games and the Rockets went 8-5 in those games.

There's more to that.

Holiday has also single-handedly won games for the Rockets. Not just in the past.

This season, too. Remember? Take the Rockets' November game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Houston held a 57-40 lead at the half and found themselves in a tight game at the start of the fourth quarter, leading just 74-70.

Which has been a consistent theme for this Rockets team this season, as it pertains to blowing leads or simply not being able to put opponents away.

In that game, Holiday was Houston's closer, dropping 14 points in the final period on just five shots. (Talk about efficiency).

Holiday finished the game with 18 points in 19 minutes, averaging nearly a point per minute. He also only needed seven shots to get there.

Sure, Holiday may not be Lou Williams or Jamal Crawford or Manu Ginobili. Those guys are either Hall of Famers or fringe Hall of Famers.

To date, Holiday has been a journeyman. Although he's seemingly found a home here with the Rockets. These three years in Houston is tied for the longest he's spent with one ball club.

But we've heard alot about Houston's lack of bench scoring. Holiday could help mitigate that problem, if given the opportunity.

Houston will need to maximize their roster depth, with the postseason nearing.