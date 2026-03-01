Reed Sheppard to Continue to Start for Rockets in Jabari Smith Jr.'s Absence

Reed Sheppard has become a polarizing figure of sorts, among the Houston Rockets fanbase. Well, at least, based on what we've seen on social media.

That polarity is likely to continue, at least for the next week, as Sheppard is expected to continue to start, in place of Rockets starting forward Jabari Smith Jr.

Smith missed Saturday's game against the Miami Heat and is expected to miss Houston's game against the Washington Wizards as well, which will yield another start for Sheppard.

As it pertains to Sheppard, there are those who believe the Rockets' best chance of playmaking and initiating at the guard spot lies on his shoulders. It's hard to disagree with that, because there are no other guards on the roster with the ability to table-set. Well, healthy guards, at least, obviously because Fred VanVleet certainly has that ability.

Then there are those who believe a true title team shouldn't be relying on a relatively unproven player like Sheppard. After all, he's no John Stockton or Jason Kidd.

Far from it, actually. Regardless of which camp you're in, as it pertains to Sheppard, it's a fact that the Rockets don't have anyone capable of duplicating his combination of playmaking and outside shooting.

Granted, Sheppard isn't a flawless player. He's very inconsistent. We saw it in the second half of Saturday's game against Miami.

The second-year Kentucky product went 1-for-8 from the field and 0-of-5 from long-range. More specifically, in the fourth quarter, with the game hanging in the balance, Sheppard went scoreless.

To the tune of 0-for-5 from the field.

But he has to be able to play through those struggles and challenges. Rockets coach Ime Udoka has shown a propensity to pull Sheppard after bad sequences or stretches.

But he will only learn if he plays through it. Even in games like Saturday against Miami, when Sheppard was getting hunted defensively.

Which has happened rather commonly this season. There's not really a better replacement for what he brings to the table. Especially with Smith out (albeit for a short timeframe) and Josh Okogie having noticeably fallen out of the lineup.

To Udoka’s credit, he did give Sheppard a longer leash on Saturday, as he played 35 minutes in Houston's loss.

Young guards often take time to develop. Especially smaller guards like Sheppard. He's going to have up-and-down play.

The game before, against the Orlando Magic, Sheppard scored 17 points in the second half and went 5-of-7 from deep, helping Houston erase an 18-point deficit.

Monday's game against the Wizards will give him a great opportunity to wash off the stench of his scoreless second half against Miami.

