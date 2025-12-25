Amen Thompson Places Blame on Himself for Rockets' Recent Struggles

The Houston Rockets have hit rock bottom lately. At least based on the expectations placed on them entering the season.

Which were valid for a team that finished second in the Western Conference and added an all-time great in Kevin Durant.

And even though Durant wants to quell the noise, he’d also have to admit that the Rockets have hit a skid.

They’ve not only dropped four of their last five games, they’re suffered losses to the worst teams in the Western Conference.

The Utah Jazz, who boast a 10-19 record. The New Orleans Pelicans, winners of six of their 28 contests this season. The Sacramento Kings, who have won just seven of their 29 games. The LA Clippers, who have won just eight of their 29 games.

All told, those teams rank 12th-15th in the West, with Utah holding the 12th spot, the Clippers holding the 13th spot, the Pelicans holding the 14th spot and the Kings holding the 15th spot.

Sure, two of those games came on back-to-back nights (Jazz, Kings) but that was the case for the team on the other side too. Not just the Rockets.

So just what is going wrong for Houston? Well, just about everything.

But the defense has been especially noteworthy, as that’s been the team’s identity since the arrival of Ime Udoka in 2023. Houston ranks 24th in defensive rating in the month of December and in their last five games.

Rockets pseudo point guard and two-way standout Amen Thompson thinks that all starts with him.

“Me locking in defensively, being better on that end, I feel like will set the tone for the whole team.

They see me slack, they might start slacking.”

Thompson was especially critical of himself after Houston’s loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

“I feel like we just weren’t locked in defensively. I feel like I could’ve been a lot better shutting down my matchup.

Kawhi is my matchup. He had 40. I can’t let that happen.”

Thompson also elaborated on things he feels he can do to help the offense as well.

“I’ve gotta be a better leader. Gotta be more vocal, gotta get my guys in the sets that we’re supposed to run. Gotta get out in transition a lot more.”

This is what you want to hear, given what’s been happening lately.

Accountability.

It speaks to the maturity and humility of Thompson. And selflessness.

But the issues extend far greater than just him. Houston’s slide is a teamwide downward turn.

And it has more to do with Rockets coach Ime Udoka being outcoached in some of these matchups, especially as it pertains to his lineup choices.