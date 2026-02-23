The Rockets Need to Give Reed Sheppard Opportunities in Key Moments

The Houston Rockets have been one of the top teams in the Western Conference throughout the season, enduring a variety of struggles with injuries and a lack of consistent play on offense.

Even after the stunning collapse against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, it’s not like the Rockets are in a bad position standings-wise. Houston is 34-21, fourth in the West. However, it could be anything but well among Rockets faithful in Houston.

That whole debacle against the Knicks late in the fourth quarter had been building up at different stages in that game, and even in games prior. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has received plenty of criticism for some of his offensive game plan, but it took a different turn after the latest late-game collapse on Saturday. The Rockets lineup was heavily questioned, and a lack of adjustments in that department late could have cost Houston at MSG.

With the Rockets not having a true starting point guard on the roster, and combo guard Amen Thompson taking the reins, there has not been much consistency. Thompson has certainly shown flashes, but the experience at the position is lacking overall, and Houston needs another option in close games against the best competition.

It’s gotten to a point in the season where the Rockets just have to try something a bit new and see how it works. The success hasn’t happened against the top teams, and a change may spark a different direction. Teams like the Knicks could aggressively attack the ball-handlers like Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun and force turnovers. It was a huge problem in the fourth quarter as the Rockets had nine in the period, including three consecutive.

For Houston’s offense to stop getting stagnant and repetitive late, they may need to turn to its young point guard and someone who was the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. It’s Reed Sheppard.

A Chance When It Matters

Feb 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) dribbles the ball as Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While Sheppard’s minutes have doubled from his rookie season of 12.6 to 24.6 this season, there are times where his presence could be used down the stretch. Udoka and the coaching staff have taken him out at times due to his defense, and that is completely understandable as he certainly has issues on that side of the ball.

Defense is obviously emphasized with Udoka, and Sheppard has plenty of growing to do on that side of the ball. However, he has shown flashes of good play on defense with steals and has improved. The problem for Houston has been the lack of offense.

With the 18-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter, Udoka turned to his defensive lineup and brought Dorian-Finney Smith off the bench instead of Alperen Sengun as the rest of the usual starters in Durant, Smith Jr., Eason, and Thompson.

The one problem was they were not able to stop anything. The lack of offense was leading to better looks for the Knicks. Houston did not have an effective player to generate some shots. Sheppard never got a shot in crunch time to try and get some points since the defense was lacking anyway.

Through the 3rd quarter, Sheppard has 10 points in 15 minutes with a plus minus of 6. While he didn’t do much in his early fourth quarter minutes, Finney-Smith ended up being a liability for the Rockets in this period. In 10 minutes of fourth quarter action for DFS, he was a -16 with two points, three fouls, and two turnovers.

Sheppard has shown effectiveness in running the pick-and-roll and getting open looks for others, while he himself can pull up for three. Finney-Smith got 21 minutes of action like Sheppard in this game.

There was also a scenario before the All-Star break against the Clippers where the Rockets were down three on the final possession and Sheppard, an almost 39% 3-point shooter, was not in the game.

For a team that didn’t look for a true point guard at the trade deadline, and that being the biggest issue, Sheppard should be someone who can get those opportunities as there are not many other great options available. While the current strategy may work against some teams, it may not in the playoffs. The time to try is now.

While Sheppard was a combo guard in college at Kentucky, he displayed some great point guard skills and averaged 4.5 assists per game. Currently, he averages three per game for the Rockets this season. In some of the Rockets’ biggest wins so far, Sheppard has played a key role with his playmaking. It’s time to unleash that.