Are Any Rockets Players Likely to Be Traded Before the Deadline?

The NBA trade deadline is less than two weeks away, which means rumors are starting to heat up around the league. The Houston Rockets, amid what has been an up-and-down stretch as of late, have been increasingly involved in such reports.

About a month and a half ago, the Rockets were not expected to be involved in any negotiations ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline, given their performance. However, their weaknesses have been exposed, even in wins, and a lot of that has to do with the absence of Fred VanVleet.

With VanVleet, who tore his ACL in September, Houston has lacked a true point guard. The facilitation has been minimal, with turnovers extremely concerning. The team ranks 29th both in turnover percentage and assist percentage.

The Rockets are relying more on pure shot-making and limited ball movement to generate points. What's more is that perimeter players have been forced to initiate offense past half-court, which has allowed opponents to provide great pressure and create turnovers off of this committee of 'point guards.'

Thus, Houston has reportedly talked to around half of the league ahead of the trade deadline, according to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports. The expectation is that if the organization does make a move, it would be for help in the backcourt, specifically at the point guard position.

Of course, bringing in assets means that pieces have to be sent out. Iko also reported that the Rockets are willing to part with draft capital for the right upgrade. With seven first-round picks and seven second-round picks between 2026 and 2032, they have enough picks to satisfy a team.

But since Houston is hard-capped at the first apron, players need to be sent out as well. Who on the roster is at risk of being moved.

Thankfully, for fans, the Rockets can satisfy a team with more picks and reserve players. They also have an expendable veterans who would be worth the swap for a reliable point guard.

With players such as Jose Alvarado, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ayo Dosunmu listed as potential targets, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the players most likely to be at risk of a trade are Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela, Jae'Sean Tate and the rest of the reserves for salary cap reasons. Heavy rotation players are at way less risk for obvious reasons.

This isn't a report, but it's important to keep an eye on Tari Eason, who is set to hit restricted free agency this offseason. The Rockets are already paying close to first-apron money, and failed negotiations before the start of the season are a concern. If Houston isn't willing to give the 6-foot-8 forward a new deal, could he be at risk of a departure for the right upgrade?