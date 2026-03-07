Rockets Identify Key to Unlocking Offensive Attack in Victory over Blazers

The Houston Rockets' offense has been rather subpar all season. Well, especially dating back to the injury to Steven Adams.

His presence masked a number of gaps and deficiencies. Or simply a lack of a gameplan and/or strategy.

The Rockets' formula was a one of mathematics. The more figurative bites at the apple, or additional offensive possessions, the greater the likelihood of outscoring opponents.

Especially when the extra possessions are high percentage looks, either at or around the hoop or open looks from long-range. Relatively open looks, I should add.

Since Adams' injury, Rockets' coach Ime Udoka has mostly deployed either pick-and-roll actions or isolation heavy possessions, in which players seemingly stand around watching Kevin Durant or Alperen Sengun, which is also not a flawless attack.

For starters, Durant's handle needs work. It always has. And Sengun isn't quite dynamic enough to justify him highjacking possessions. He's also quite the inefficient offensive player.

He's become rather unreliable at the foul line and he takes mid-range shots, which are low percentage looks. Ditto for Amen Thompson, who has been tasked with getting the Rockets into their sets and facilitating, which simply isn't his skillset.

At halftime of Friday's victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Rockets assistant coach Royal Ivey explained what all goes into Houston having a good offensive night, from an execution standpoint.

"Continuity. The way we move the ball. We share the ball. We're cutting hard. We're being selfless with the extra pass."

In Friday's victory, in particular, the Rockets made it a point to hit Amen Thompson in transition. In addition, Reed Sheppard played on-ball quite a bit in the victory, which opened up alot of opportunities for Rockets players.

Sheppard is a heliocentric player, whose outside scoring prowess is a nightly threat for defenses at any point of the game. Speaking of outside scoring, that didn't bode well in the Rockets' favor.

Houston went 5-of-19 from deep, to the tune of 26 percent from long-range. Sheppard, who is one of the NBA's best long-range shooters, went 3-of-8 from behind the 3-point arc.

Tari Eason, another one of the league's best outside shooters, went 0-for-4 from the outside. Houston's best chance of having a flowing offensive attack is seemingly with Sheppard initiating and creating scoring opportunities.

It remains to be seen whether Ime Udoka will make the necessary adjustments to open up Houston's offensive attack. Houston's game on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs will be a good indicator.