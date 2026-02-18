Bill Simmons Notes Rockets' Superstar's Unconfirmed Social Media Drama

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant oftentimes receives backlash for his frequent usage of Twitter.

Many believe a professional athlete shouldn't be spending as much time on social media. Especially an all-time grwat player like Durant.

There's a higher bar for superstars. Durant tweets too much, they say.

For him, it could just be a matter of engaging with fans. He even trades barbs with fans in real time during Rockets games.

However, Durant has found himself engulfed in Twitter scandals a time or two in the past. For example, in 2017 it was discovered that Durant has burner accounts on Twitter, when he posted from his main account in defense of the backlash he was facing, as a result of leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder -- the only team he'd ever known up to that point -- for the Golden State Warriors

Durant confirmed that he has burner accounts and even stated afterwards that he still uses burner accounts.

Which can oftentimes serve as a safe haven, as it's never truly known who exactly is behind a burner account.

Unless things get exposed.

Which seemingly happened again over All-Star weekend, although this time by way of a group chat on Twitter.

A non-verified account with less than 100 followers (that has now become private) was posting disparaging messages about Durant's current and former teammates.

On the Rockets front, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun were referenced.

It's unknown whether it was Durant behind the account, which is the nature of a burner account. You never know who's the mastermind behind the online activity.

However, it got Bill Simmons' attention. The famed talking head took to the Bill Simmons podcast to express his thoughts on the matter.

"We at least have to acknowledge that this is happening in real time.," Simmons said. "There is a burner account that is allegedly tied to KD. I thought it was a Twitter account. But it's an account and it's allegedly him. And there's a lot of signs that it's him."

"Just, s— talking a bunch of people that he's either played with or played against." Simmons said.

If you go to basically any place on social media, you'll be able to find alot of examples. And there is video of him in the warm up line, looking at his phone and typing. That was also weird. I assume there is probably some smoke with the fire on this one."

Simmons noted the fact that we've never seen a situation such as this one.

"If this is all true and he's talking about guys that he plays with right now, I don't know if we've ever been in a situation like this. A social media scandal of revealed tweets slash texts of somebody disparaging people on his team, that he then has to go play with tomorrow night. I think we've made new ground on this."

Where there's smoke, there's usually fire. And based on Durant's history in this arena, it can't be dismissed. For his sake, however, let's hope it's not actually him behind the account.