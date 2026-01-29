Bulls Have 'Floated' Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard From Rockets in Coby White Trade Talks

Houston Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone and Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas are very familiar with each other. Furthermore, Karnišovas is very familiar with the Rockets' organization.

He operated as an international scout for the Rockets for five years, from 2003 to 2008.

The two parties have been engaged in trade talks for Bulls guard Coby White, who becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The Bulls approached White on an extension before the season, to the tune of $87 million over four years, which he and his representation balked at.

The Rockets have a need at point guard.

They've had one since September, when Fred VanVleet tore his ACL in team minicamp.

They've patched up his duties with a multitude of sources.

The Bulls aren't just talking to the Rockets, however.

Joe Crowley of the Chicago Sun-Times explained.

"The Bulls’ front office remained active in trade talks Tuesday, with guard Coby White still the piece most often discussed, a source said.

The Timberwolves and Rockets are still in the mix, but it’s not just a two-team race as the trade deadline Feb. 5 approaches."

Crowley went into the biggest issue for Chicago, which is a self-inflicted one.

"The ongoing issue is the tightrope he is trying to walk as he looks to deal a player such as White, who is on an expiring contract, for young talent on the same timeline as guard Josh Giddey and forward Matas Buzelis.

That’s why names such as Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason, Rob Dillingham and former Lincoln Park and Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr. have been floated in some capacity."

White's $12.8 million salary makes it difficult for the Rockets.

Especially if Chicago is looking for young talent. First off, the Rockets' young talents are on rookie deals mostly.

Outside of Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. -- neither of which Houston would part with for White.

(Nor should they).

A second source, Jake Weinbach, confirmed much of the same.

"The Rockets have reportedly maintained interest in Coby White, but it’s my understanding that Houston has been unwilling to include 24-year-old forward Tari Eason or a first-round pick in an offer to this point, which is likely what would be required to land White from Chicago."

The Bulls' asking price makes it difficult to see something materialize between the two sides.

The Rockets face off against the Hawks tonight at 7 p.m. CT.