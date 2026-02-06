Cam Thomas Offers Intriguing Buyout Market bet for Rockets

The NBA’s trade deadline came and went, with Houston staying pat with their squad, as was predicted.

Per Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Iko, the Rockets weren’t looking to make a big splash on the trade market, and ultimately were one of just a few teams league-wide that didn’t make a move.

“Houston [is] seeking low-cost moves involving second-round draft capital — and gathering intel on possible buyout candidates, sources said.” Iko wrote.

Now, the team looks to the buyout market, which has some interesting names, with former Nets’ guard Cam Thomas at the forefront.

Thomas was waived by Brooklyn on Thursday, clearing the path for him to hit the buyout market and find a new landing spot. The move was somewhat surprising, given he averaged 24.0 points per game on 44% shooting just a season ago in Brooklyn.

Thomas will undoubtedly be one of the highest-profile candidates, but Houston offers an intriguing landing spot, given they’re still bordering on being a contender, but need the talent as well amid injuries. But how does he actually fit with the team?

Houston’s biggest needs are clear: they need handling and play-making in Fred VanVleet’s absence. The team’s offense has sputtered of late, relying too heavily on Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, both of which aren’t natural ball-handlers.

Thomas is a capable handler of the ball, but is about as score-first as players come. He’s averaged just 2.2 assists per game for his career, despite a usage-rate somewhere in the range of 28%. He would likely do little for the team’s facilitation. Even more, while his scoring as a whole is prolific, he isn’t the most efficient floor-spacer at just 34% on four attempts per game for his career.

Still, his scoring could be welcome with the Rockets' current slump. Their offensive rating has dipped to No. 9, having scored 93 and 99 points in their last two games.

Thomas himself is looking forward to his next challenge.

“Super excited ready to actually help and contribute to another team," Thomas said to andscape's Marc Spears. "My next team is getting elite scoring, good playmaking and a good combo guard.”

The pathway to actually adding Thomas could be a shaky one from a roster and fiscal perspective, but his scoring boost alongside the Rockets' stars is intriguing enough to think about, especially if he considers Houston a solid spot.

The Rockets are amid a two-game skid, and next take on the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.