Rockets Put Together One of the Best Passing Games of the Season vs. Mavericks

Coming into the season, the Houston Rockets knew they would be without their leader on and off the court, as Fred VanVleet underwent a potential season-ending surgery right before training camp.

VanVleet proved his value in his first season in Houston, as the former All-Star guard and NBA Champion posted his best season as a passer. VanVleet set a career high in assists at 8.1 per game and helped the Rockets to their best season in franchise history in taking care of the basketball.

The Rockets would have to make up for VanVleet's leadership, his ability to get into the correct offensive sets and, of course, his passing. For the Rockets, it has been a struggle at times, as teams have consistently pressured them above the 3-point line, and put more emphasis on players like Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun throughout the season.

The Rockets came into their matchup with the shorthanded Dallas Mavericks looking for their second win in a row, and it was a battle to the very end. The Rockets saw both their star players, Durant and Sengun, struggle all game, but were able to pull out the victory because everyone on the court was willing to move the basketball.

Rockets tie a season-best in assists in win over Mavericks

On most nights, at least one of Sengun or Durant will have an impactful game, and usually both are on their A-game. That wasn't the case Saturday night, as the Rockets' star duo struggled from the field, finishing 12-for-37.

For the Rockets to come away with the win, they needed everyone to contribute, and that is precisely what happened: six players scored in double digits. Amen Thompson led the Rockets with 21 points, and Jabari Smith with 19.

The most impressive part of the Rockets' performance tonight was their passing and their care of the basketball. The Rockets tied a season high with 33 assists and also had a season low of five turnovers in the win.

Despite shooting only 6-for-17, Durant had eight assists. Only one turnover as the Rockets had their best ball movement of the entire season and needed every bit of it as the game was tied with under a minute left in the game before the Rockets were able to score the game's last four points to close out the game.

The Rockets are back in action Monday as they travel to Indiana for a quick one-game road trip before a tough matchup with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at the Toyota Center.