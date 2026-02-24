Can The Rockets Solve Their Offensive Issues This Season?

The season is approaching the most critical time of year, and the Houston Rockets still have some glaring issues they haven't fully addressed. Their biggest problem is found on the offensive side of the court, especially in the clutch. Their worst losses come courtesy of a late meltdown after the offense stalls out, making it a priority to sort their issues before the playoffs arrive.

However, there may not be a clear solution to their offensive problems in the clutch this season.

For one, two of the three highest usage players are non-shooters as Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun have taken and made less shots in the past several weeks.

Thompson's weakness is constantly exploited with opposing defenses placing centers on him to park in the paint. He hasn't been nearly as aggressive since that weakness was displayed on a national stage. Sengun's efficiency has suffered as well, not making shots he was making consistently to start the season.

When neither of these players can support their offense in the clutch, everything has to go through Kevin Durant.

Durant is still one of the most elite players in the clutch this season, but his role is slightly overextended in those moments. He is tasked with bringing the ball up and beating his defender off-the-dribble to get to his spots for clutch buckets.

While he is plenty capable to play this way, his most ideal situation is to receive the ball in the middle of the floor where its hard for teams to double team him. He can raise up to shoot without a dribble, use a quick move to get by a an opponent on a pump fake, or hit an open teammate if a double does come.

He often used this play style during his Finals MVP postseason runs with the Golden State Warriors. Those teams were discussed for their ability to make threes, but their efficiency in the mid-range as well is what made them nearly unbeatable.

Durant has been forced to be the team's lead ball handler in the clutch. Players like Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. have little creation ability, so they mostly wait in the corners and the wings for a pass on an open shot that hasn't consistently fallen for either player recently. Reed Sheppard hasn't gotten the opportunities in the clutch that the team's offensive struggles should potentially warrant, and Steven Adams' injury means there are few second chances after a miss.

With these things in mind, it may be hard to imagine a fix for the offense this season without Fred VanVleet. If the Rockets eventually flame out in the postseason before reaching the final two rounds, it will likely be because of their offensive production in the most critical moments of the game.