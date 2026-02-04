The Rockets Desperately Need This All-Star Break

The restful days at the start of the season are a thing of the past for the Houston Rockets. No longer are they benefitting from three or four days of rest in between games as the schedule ramps up in its approach to the final stretch of the season.

The Rockets have done well to maintain their roster and keep enough players healthy to compete at a high level. However, they have suffered some attrition throughout the season as players manage nagging injuries and miss occasional time. While resting between games has tapered, the Rockets are looking forward to an All-Star Weekend break that should bring some welcome recovery time.

Kevin Durant won't be able to benefit from the rest as much as his teammates, making it to his 16th All-Star Game. Durant's play has been deserving of the All-Star nod, performing like one of the league's best players throughout the season.

However, Houston's dependence on Durant is part of the reason why his production is so impactful. The team will need to find more rest for Durant to end the season, especially after an injury that kept him out of the game against the Indiana Pacers. Durant is integral to the team's success in the postseason, and the Rockets have no chance of winning a series without their top scorer.

A borderline All-Star in Alperen Sengun likely just missed out on making his second appearance in the game. However, the rest could be beneficial for the skilled big man.

He hasn't been as efficient at the rim in recent weeks, although he has still contributed at a fairly high level. The Rockets are holding him to standards that he himself have established through his All-Star level play to start the season. Houston needs him at that level to end the season and support Durant's elite contributions. Not participating in the All-Star Game may provide that necessary rest for Houston's star big man.

Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith have had their own injury misfortune throughout this season. The Rockets need their full cast of players to truly compete in the postseason, making their health a priority in the final stretch.

While Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. haven't had the injury bug so far, their performance may become the determining factor on how much noise the Rockets can make in the postseason.

The season began with significant stretches of rest for the Rockets, and now the team must navigate the rest of the year with limited opportunities. Significant injuries to Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet have tightened Houston's rotation, but the remaining players must find ways to maintain their bodies and enter the postseason as healthy as possible.