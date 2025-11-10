CBS Sports Ranks Rockets Third-Best in Western Conference
After an 0-2 start to the season, the Houston Rockets have been surging of late, resorting to the level of play that was expected by the masses heading into the season. The Rockets reeled off five wins in a row, while identifying a successful lineup change.
Rockets coach Ime Udoka has oftentimes deployed questionable lineups, which has been one of his biggest weaknesses, aside from his frequent lack of offensive creativity. Udoka inserted Josh Okogie in the starting lineup, at the shooting guard spot, and pulled Steven Adams.
Not because Adams hasn't played well --- quite the opposite -- but because he'll need a rest here and there. He's a 12-year vet with a history of injuries to his lower extremities.
The main goal is having him healthy for the postseason. He was averaging 30.5 minutes through the first two games, which he surely wouldn't have been able to maintain.
Okogie has been incredible for the Rockets, far outplaying and outperforming expectations from when he was signed.
(Although yours truly suggested that he'd have a larger role than most were ready to admit, prior to the season).
Okogie has averaged 9.6 points, 53.5 percent from the floor, 53.8 percent from long-range (on 3.3 attempts -- moderate volume), 85 percent from the foul line, 69.8 effective field goal percentage and 74.3 percent true shooting.
He's defended really well, he sets great screens....I can keep going, but you get the point. Okogie knows his role and plays it marvelously.
Alperen Sengun has been the Rockets' offensive fulcrum in the halfcourt -- an offensive attack that was forced, due to the injury of Fred VanVleet.
The offense ranks second-best in the league, but their struggles without VanVleet have been clear when facing teams that are able to apply real ball pressure (i.e. the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, to name a few).
Kevin Durant has averaged 24 points on 16.5 shots, while averaging 47 percent from the field, 38.2 percent from long-range, 88.7 percent from the foul line, 60.3 percent true shooting, and 51.9 percent effective field goal percentage.
Which seems like a relatively down year for Durant. At least by his own standards.
Houston remains one of the best teams in the Western Conference, in spite of their warts here and there (which mostly surface against elite teams).
CBS Sports just listed them as the third-best team in the entire Association in their most recent power rankings, behind just the Thunder and Denver Nuggets.
"Houston has the No. 1 ranked offense in the league despite not having a true point guard. It turns out Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson are really good, and Jabari Smith Jr. is balling as the forgotten man. It's still a wait and see on Reed Sheppard."
Which seems fair.
Especially without a viable point guard on a nightly basis (although we do need to start giving Reed Sheppard his flowers).