CBS Sports: Rockets' Alperen Sengun Could Garner MVP Consideration
Following the injury to Fred VanVleet, it was very clear that Alperen Sengun was going to have a much different role for the Houston Rockets this season. Sengun was going to be tasked with the playmaking in the halfcourt, operating as the offensive engine.
It's been coined SenHub, which describes him operating as the point center. Very much like what we've seen from Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Unsurprising, Sengun has drawn endless comparisons to the MVP center, although both players are very different. Sengun, at this point, is already hands down a better defender, although neither have been mistaken for defensive extraordinaires.
It was also known that Sengun wasn't going to be the primary defensive draw every night, because Kevin Durant is going to be every team's main focus defensively. Unlike in past years, Sengun won't be facing double teams every night.
That'll be Durant.
However, Sengun’s versatility and unique skillset has allowed Rockets coach Ime Udoka to trot out the double-big lineup. Sengun makes all of the right reads and is able to find open teammates, whether when cutting to the basket or when behind the 3-point line.
The former is the key to playing him alongside an additional center.
Sengun absolutely lit up the Oklahoma City Thunder on ring night, and left CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn thinking he could be ready for MVP consideration this season.
"It's been burbling all summer, especially at EuroBasket, where he drew comparisons to Nikola Jokić. Well, Tuesday was proof of concept.
Alperen Sengun was for large stretches the best player on a court with Kevin Durant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, ultimately scoring 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the Houston loss.
He made a career-high five 3-pointers -- he'd previously topped out at three, and even that was a rarity. His finishing at the rim was a bit suspect last season, but he made four of his five restricted area shots against the Thunder.
He led both teams with seven assists, no small feat considering he's playing on a roster with very little ball-handling or shooting."
Quinn continued, noting the SenHub offensive formula that's been on display.
"We came into the season not knowing how Houston's offense would fare without Fred VanVleet. Tuesday gave us our answer: Through Sengun, and it's going to vault him into some very lofty conversations."
Through two games, Sengun is averaging 28 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, 40.5 percent shooting, 50 percent from three, 81 percent from the foul line, and three stocks per night.
If he keeps that up, and the Rockets finish the season as the masses expect them to (as a top-four seed in the West), Sengun could certainly force himself into the MVP conversation.