Chandler Parsons Gives Rockets Favorable Midseason Grade

The Houston Rockets are a tough team to assess through the first half of the 2025-26 season. They've been inconsistent. And play down to the level of competition being pitted against.

By the same token, they also seem to play up to their competition, with wins against each of the league's five best teams.

At least based on record.

Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets.

And they've done so in spite of injuries.

According to former Rockets forward and nine-year NBA veteran Chandler Parsons, the Rockets have had a fairly good first half of the season.

Parsons gave the Rockets a B as his midseason grade.

"I give them a B."

Parsons' comments came on Fanduel's Run it Back.

He gave the Rockets an A for their long-term prognosis, as he believes they have a bright future.

"But I think the future of the Rockets gets an A. I think they are set up now to win.

They are now a contender and I think their future is very bright with all the assets and the talent that this team has."

As it pertains to Houston's 2025-26 start to the season, Parsons' counterpart on the show, Lou Williams, gave the Rockets an identical grade, giving them a B as well.

Regarding Houston’s future, they are certainly loaded with young talent. It's the byproduct of their rebuild and organizational tear down.

With that being said, it's not a given that a team will hit on their draft picks.

(Or land favorable picks via the draft lottery).

Houston has done both.

Amen Thompson is just 23-years-old. Jabari Smith Jr is just 22-years-old.

Tari Eason is just 24-years-old.

Alperen Sengun is a two-time All-Star and is just 23-years-old.

Reed Sheppard is just 23-years-old.

Houston was fortunate to not have to sacrifice much of their youth in last summer's trade with the Phoenix Suns that fetched Kevin Durant (outside of Jalen Green and a first-round pick from last year's draft class.

Smith and Sengun have both already landed contract extensions. Eason would seem to be next, although the Rockets aren't entirely in control of that, as he'll be headed to restricted free agency this summer (although the Rockets will still have final say and the final ability to match any offer that he receives elsewhere around the league).

Buy and large, it's difficult to disagree with Parsons.