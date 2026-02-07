Rockets Find a Way On the Road, Earn Much-Needed Win Over OKC Thunder

The Houston Rockets were desperately looking for a bounce-back game after a rough week of blowout losses, and they found a way to get it done on the road in a 112-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC was playing without MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, and the Rockets took advantage of a chance to get some momentum back even without Amen Thompson playing. The Rockets improved to 32-19, while the Thunder fell to 40-13. OKC had the best home court record in the NBA at 22-4, but lost its fifth this afternoon.

Houston won its first game against the Thunder this season after losing the first two matchups, and All-Star Kevin Durant snapped his five-game losing streak against OKC.

The Rockets put up one of their most balanced scoring games of the season. All five starters scored at least 16 points, with three of them scoring at least 20. The leading scorer was Tari Eason, who put together his best performance of the season with 26 points and five 3-pointers along with eight rebounds. This was his first 25-point game since March 2025.

Jabari Smith Jr. played a key role in this one with 22 points, and he shot 43% from three. Durant chipped in with 20 points on just 10 field goals attempted. Alperen Sengun got his second triple-double of the season with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Even Reed Sheppard, who was thrust into the starting lineup with no Thompson, added 16 points on 58% shooting.

Both teams shot at a similar clip, but Houston got 27 points off 17 OKC turnovers.

Game Recap

The Rockets’ lead went down to two thanks to OKC dominating second-chance points late. Sheppard had a poor turnover, and it was 103-101 Rockets with 1:59 left. Sengun attacked and missed, but Eason got a huge tip-in. Sheppard then stepped up and made a massive steal. Durant took advantage and attacked and got his pull-up for the six-point advantage that effectively put the game away.

The Rockets’ offense seemed more smooth and active to begin. Sheppard made a three off a pick-and-roll with Sengun. Eason hit a 3-pointer from the corner as Houston went up 8-2 to start. Houston was able to get some turnovers and took a 15-9 lead thanks to getting some easier buckets. Corner shots were getting open early, and Smith Jr. hit it.

Houston went down 2 after a turnover and steal by Alex Caruso as the OKC defense started to settle in. JD Davison got playing time in the first with Thompson out.

It was tied at the end of the first quarter, 28-28. The Rockets struggled to begin the second with turnovers. Shooting became cold, which included missed free throws. Sheppard had a solid start to the game but struggled with ball security. A Thunder alley-oop brought loud energy to the crowd, and coach Ime Udoka had to call a timeout at 46-32.

Sengun finally scored with five minutes to go in the first. The game felt like it might get out of hand, but Davison hit a 3-pointer. The effort definitely improved, and that has a lot to do with Eason. Sengun got an and-one, and the Rockets went on a 9-0 run. An Eason three made it a 49-43 deficit.

A six-point game was maintained at the half at 52-46. The Rockets defense was at a significantly higher level for the last four minutes of the game. Houston had 11 turnovers in the first half, and OKC got 14 points off them.

Eason came out to start the second half and hit a 3-pointer. Just like that, it was a two-point game at 52-50. Sheppard blew by the Thunder defense for a layup, and the game was tied at 54 with just under 10 to go in the third.

The Thunder went on a 7-0 run, but the Rockets responded. Eason continued to stay hot from beyond the arc.

Davison hit a 3-pointer for the 71-70 lead. Durant worked past the double team and was finding the open shooters. Smith Jr. hit another triple, and the lead extended to 74-70. Sengun was a lot more physical and got to his triple-double with more than an entire quarter left.

Durant uncharacteristically had a tough time at the free-throw line, but the Thunder had no field goals in the last five minutes of the third quarter. The Rockets had a successful third period thanks to that tough defense and led 80-74. They won those 12 minutes 34-22.

Finney-Smith finally hit a 3-pointer, and the Rockets went up nine points to start the fourth. Sengun answered McCain with a massive triple. Thunder got things going offensively with Wallace, and the lead shrank.

The Thunder went on a 12-3 run and tied it all up at 91. Durant drained a much-needed three and got the lead back. Eason continued to put together a great game on offense and made a tough floater off the glass. Houston was up 100-94 at this point with 4:32 left after not crossing that mark for the last two games.

Up next, the Rockets return home to face the LA Clippers twice on Tuesday and Wednesday.