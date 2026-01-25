Clint Capela Has Stepped up in the Absence of Steven Adams

Before the 2024 trade deadline, the Houston Rockets made the bold decision to trade for Steven Adams, the veteran big man from the Memphis Grizzlies. The Rockets knew it was a risky move, as Adams had already been ruled out for the rest of the 2023-24 season with a right knee PCL sprain sustained on January 22, 2023.

Rafael Stone and Ime Udoka, in his first season as Rockets head coach, understood the risk of trading for a 30-year-old big man coming off a significant leg injury, but felt once he was back the following season, he could be a substantial piece to the Rockets' push for their first playoff appearance since 2020. The Rockets realize it will take some time for Adams to get back up to game speed, but they are willing to be patient while the veteran center works his way back into shape.

The Rockets were rewarded for their patience as Adams slowly started to show his impact on the Rockets throughout the 2024-25 season. Adams really started to hit his stride after January when the Rockets started to use the double big lineup for the first time in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

From that game on the Rockets started to use that lineup more and more and the rest of the NBA wasnt ready for that type of lineup. The Rockets ended the regular season with 52 wins and their best rebounding season in franchise history as Adams and Sengun dominated the boards night in and night out.

The real impact of the double big lineup showed in the Rockets' first-round matchup with the Golden State Warriors. Even with the Rockets struggling in the first four games, Adams was one of the best players in the series. So much so that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr started hack a Steve to try and get him out of the game. The Rockets would go on to lose in seven to the Warriors, but that series solidified the Adams trade as one of the best in Rockets history.

That is why some people were surprised when the Rockets brought back Clint Capela, who started his career with the team in 2014 and had his best seasons with the Rockets. Capela had last played for the Atlanta Hawks, where he was in and out of the starting lineup for most of the season. That is why the Rockets were suprised that Capela was willing to come to the Rockets as the third center.

The Rockets have remained the best rebounding team this season, even though they haven't used the double big as much. Adams was still on a historic pace when it came to offensive rebounding. Capela had played sparingly up until that point, usually when Adams would miss one of the games in a back-to-back set.

Capela has come through since the most recent Steven Adams injury

The Rockets didn't just go out and get Capela for when Adams sat out one of the back-to-back games; they also brought him in for insurance. With Adams going down with a severe ankle sprain against the New Orleans Pelicans, Capela is needed even more now.

The Rockets reported that Adams will be out indefinitely with a grade three sprain ankle which means that Capela is the Rockets backup for the forseeable future. Capela has stepped up in a big way since the Adams injury as he has played a huge part in two of the Rockets wins in the last three games.

Capela is averaging 4.3 points, 6 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks over the last three games since Adams' injury, which is exactly what the Rockets have needed as the level of competition has increased recently. Capela's shot-blocking has been his most significant contribution, as he is the team's best shot blocker.

The Rockets will have to lean heavily on Capela as Adams could miss the rest of the season. Capela provides the Rockets with rebounding and good rim protection and even though his signing may not have made sense to some at the time it is paying off now.