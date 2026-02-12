Concern Looms for the Rockets at the All-Star Break

On the surface, most fans from teams around the NBA would be happy with a 33-20 record at the All-Star break. The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, are one of the few that wouldn't be. They're currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and with seven days of rest, concern looms.

The Rockets most recently suffered a 105-102 home loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday night, with Kawhi Leonard nailing a game-winner to steal one against the favorite. It's just one of the many letdowns Houston has had this season.

After rising to prominence last year, the expectation was that the Rockets would take the leap into title contention with Kevin Durant. The 37-year-old balanced out a young, defensive-oriented core with shotmaking and efficient offense. However, whether it be injuries or a lack of organization on the court, Houston is not in that tier right now.

The Rockets have suffered in the absence of Fred VanVleet (torn ACL) and Steven Adams (ankle surgery). They rank 27th in turnover percentage without a true point guard, giving up 15.4 per game. Against the Clippers on Wednesday, Houston recorded a ridiculous 21 giveaways.

Adams appeared in his last game of the season on Jan. 18th, a brutal loss as the Rockets' paint anchor. He was the main reason why they've been on track to break the offensive rebounding percentage record, adding to a long list of injured players this season.

Since then, Houston has gone from the league's best at grabbing second-chance opportunities to third. On the other end, the Rockets rank 25th in defensive rebounding percentage since Jan. 19, and fifth in overall rebounding.

Over its last five games, Houston is 2-3, averaging just 101.6 points per game. The defense has been up to par, but the Rockets have begun to fall behind in an offense-driven league. Shooting is nearly as big of an issue as turnovers.

With the NBA buyout market sitting as an option, one wonders what general manager Rafael Stone and the rest of the front office will do. Should the Rockets add playmaking in the form of Lonzo Ball or Chris Paul? Or do they target shooters in Eric Gordon, Dario Saric or Georges Niang?

The choice remains up in the air, but one thing Houston cannot do is trot out the same rotation for the rest of the season. The organization whiffed at the trade deadline, being one of three teams that did not make a single transaction leading up to Feb. 5. The Rockets are now paying the price, sputtering at the All-Star break and causing concern for everyone involved.