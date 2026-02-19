Rockets Must Close February With Wins, but Can They Avoid Playing Down to Competition?

The Houston Rockets needed this All-Star break after a rough stretch earlier in February. They were 2-3 before the time off, averaging 101.6 points per game and showing real struggles on the offensive end. Now, with more than a week of rest, they'll look to close out the month on a strong note.

We're just about two months away from the playoffs, so these final 29 games will be crucial for determining seeding in a crowded Western Conference. Anything can drastically change, with the Rockets at 33-20, good for the fourth seed. However, the separation between the third and seventh seeds is just three games.

The next six games to finish in February should result in plenty of wins, but Houston has a trend of playing down to competition. The team is lacking noticeable depth with Fred VanVleet (torn ACL) and Steven Adams (ankle surgery) presumably out for the season. Here's a look at the opponents and how they've been performing this season:

Feb. 19 @ Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets, despite sitting at 26-29, are the hottest team in the NBA right now. They're 10-1 in their last 11 matchups, having just gone on a nine-game winning streak. One of those wins included a 109-99 victory in Houston on Feb. 5.

Charlotte has been a two-way juggernaut over the last month or so. The team ranks third in offensive rating and sixth in defensive rating since Jan. 22. This is a team the Rockets know not to take lightly.

Feb. 21 @ New York Knicks

Houston has yet to face the Knicks this season, who are currently third in the Eastern Conference. They were expected to run away with the conference, but the Detroit Pistons' dominance and other teams rising to prominence have kept them from being the definite best team in the East.

New York was on an eight-game winning streak before going 2-2 to close out this portion of the season. The Knicks suffered some bad losses to the Pistons (118-80) and the lowly Indiana Pacers (137-134 OT), so perhaps the Rockets can take advantage of another team that has played down to competition.

Feb. 23 vs. Utah Jazz

The Jazz are 1-1 against the Rockets this season, but their roster has changed significantly since the last time these two faced off. Utah traded plenty of pieces for Jaren Jackson Jr., who was then shut down for the season after undergoing surgery.

The Jazz are probably not looking to win this game, and they were actually fined for conduct detrimental to the league (tanking) before the All-Star break. At home, this is a game Houston can use to get on track.

Feb. 25 vs. Sacramento Kings

The Kings are another team the Rockets played down to earlier in the season, losing them twice in their previous two meetings. The defining weakness in those losses was defense, giving up an average of 118 points to a team that is now 12-44, good for the worst record in the NBA.

If the Rockets drop a third straight game to Sacramento, it would be hard to take them seriously down the line. The Kings are a part of the race to the bottom of the league.

Feb. 26 @ Orlando Magic

Houston's final two games of February will be played in Florida, starting against the 28-25 Magic, who are desperately trying to live up to expectations and get into a top-six seed. Orlando's defense has been solid for most of the season, ranking 14th in such rating. However, the offense has been putrid, averaging 115.1 points per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, which is tied for dead last.

Feb. 28 @ Miami Heat

The Heat are one of three teams that did not make a single trade ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline, and one of the other two is Houston. Miami is similar to Orlando in that it's stuck in the middle of the conference, with a surging defense and depleted offense.

The Heat's stats are a bit more dramatic, however. They're fourth in defense rating and 17th in offensive rating. Miami is also extremely inconsistent, as a team that started 14-7 has gone 15-20 since then. The Heat haven't won three games in a row since late December.