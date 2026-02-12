Despite the loss, the Houston Rockets remain a Top Shot Blocking Team

The Houston Rockets went into Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers hoping for their third straight victory and second straight over the Clippers.

The Rockets had just defeated the Clippers the night before, 102-95. The Wednesday game was the last game before the All-Star break, and a win would have kept the Rockets as the third overall seed.

For a while, that looked like it would happen as the Rockets controlled the game for the first two and a half quarters. The Rockets led by as many as 15 points, but that is when the wheels fell off, and the Rockets gave away their double-digit lead.

The Clippers, led by Kawhi Leonard, stormed back in the fourth quarter and shocked the Rockets 105-102. Leonard did most of the damage, scoring 19 fourth-quarter points, including the game-winner.

Rockets didn't lose this game because of a lack of defense. Even with Leonard going off in the fourth quarter, the Rockets still held the Clippers to only 105 points, but 21 turnovers did them in, as the Clippers turned the ball over only nine times.

The Rockets' defense kept them in the game, and one of the biggest parts of their defense, Wednesday night and most nights this season, has been their shot blocking. The Rockets finished with nine blocks in the loss and remain one of the best shot-blocking teams in the league.

The Houston Rockets Are Having Their Best Shot-Blocking Season in the Last 20-Plus Seasons

The Houston Rockets have a long history of elite shot blockers, from the twin towers in the 1980s featuring the great Hakeem Olajuwon, the all-time shot blocking leader, and Ralph Sampson, to Yao Ming, Dikembe Mutombo, and Dwight Howard.

The Rockets from the 1980s to the mid-2010s had some of the best shot-blocking teams in the NBA. That hasn't been the case as much lately, as the Rockets have leaned more into switchable players on defense.

Before this season, the Rockets haven't ranked in the top five in shot blocking since the 2013-14 season. This season, the Rockets are ranked fourth in the NBA in shot blocks with 5.9 a game and are having their best shot-blocking season since 2002-2003.

Players like Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun are averaging career highs in blocks, with both at 1 per game. The addition of Clint Capela has also helped, as he brings a shot-blocking presence off the bench. Gone are the days when one player averaged three blocks a game; now it is more of a team effort.

The Rockets will need better offensive production to finish the season if they want to stay in the top four in the Western Conference, but at the end of the day, defense is what will help them win consistently, and their shot blocking will play a big part in that.