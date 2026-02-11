Views From the Game: The Houston Rockets Defeat the Clippers 102-95

The Houston Rockets welcomed the Los Angeles Clippers into Toyota Center for the first of two straight games against the Clippers. The Rockets will also face off against the Clippers on Wednesday as they wrap up the first half of the season and head out for the All-Star break.

This Clippers team is a little different from the one the Rockets faced back in December. The Clippers dominated the Rockets in their win in Los Angeles, led by Kawhi Leonard, Ivan Zubac, and James Harden.

Harden and Zubac have both been traded since then, and the Clippers newest addition, Darrius Garland, is still out due to injury. The Rockets welcomed back Amen Thompson to the lineup after a one-game absence due to illness. The Rockets came away with the victory in his absence.

Reed Sheppard took his spot in the starting lineup, and before the game, Ime Udoka was asked if there was any possibility of Sheppard moving into the starting lineup.

Udoka gave a short and definite answer. "Not right now if ever." The Rockets went with their normal starting lineup as they looked to get off to a fast start against the Clippers on Tuesday night.

Rockets vs Clippers

The Rockets got off to a good start, especially from the field, as they started 4-8 from downtown. Jabari Smith started the game with two 3-pointers as he continued his hot shooting. The Rockets led 14-10 after the first few minutes of the game.

It was a back-and-forth game for most of the first quarter, with the Rockets taking a 27-26 lead into the second quarter. The Rockets, who came into the night ranked fourth in blocks, had five blocks in the first quarter.

The second quarter started like the first quarter ended, with both teams trading baskets for most of it. The Rockets would shoot 43 percent in the first half, while the Clippers were right at 42 percent. The Clippers took a narrow one-point lead into the halftime break.

In the third quarter, the Rockets put a little distance between themselves and the Clippers, getting contributions across the board. The Rockets led by six at the end of the third. The start of the fourth was even better as the Rockets came out and scored the first seven points, forcing the Clippers to call a timeout less than two minutes into the quarter.

The Rockets continue to take control in the second half, slowly building their lead. Even though the Clippers made a late run once the benches were empty, the Rockets still held on and came away with the 102-95 win.

Postgame

After the win, Ime Udoka spoke about how well the Rockets played on defense, doing a much better job on Kawhi after he scored 41 points in the two teams' last matchup.

Kevin Durant also spoke to the media, discussing his interview with Hakeem Olajuwon, his conversation with former Rocket PJ Tucker, who was at the game, and how the Rockets got contributions from everyone in the win.

The Rockets are back in action tonight against the same Clippers team they defeated Tuesday, and it is the last game before the All-Star break as they look to extend their third straight victory.