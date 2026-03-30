Did The Rockets Crack The Code To Kevin Durant Double Teams?

The Houston Rockets have had several issues to try to solve througout the season, struggling to find answers mostly to their offense when presented with new defenses. Putting a big on Amen Thompson and then doubling Kevin Durant seemed to stifle any legitimate chance at offensive success for the Rockets, especially in the clutch.

However, recent games are showing that the Rockets may have found a new wrinkle to get by the presence of Durant double-teams. Houston could have been using this method all season, but it might be utilizing it at the right time.

Durant as a lead ball hanlder was never going to work consistently throughout the season. His handle is elite for his size, but not enough to prevent turnovers against elite, high-pressure defense.

However, his ability to draw double-teams at half court create a numbers advantage in the middle of the floor. Head Coach Ime Udoka has put Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. in the middle of the floor to give Durant an easy option to release the pressure.

Thompson and Şengün are play initiators, and they often make the right decision when they get the ball in the middle. If it's Şengün, he can either score with his back to the basket one-on-one, kick it to Thompson on the baseline for a quick finish at the rim, or spray it out to Smith Jr., Tari Eason, or Reed Sheppard for an outside shot.

Thompson has the same capabilities despite having less skill in isolation than Şengün. Thompson has still made every right decision and picked up many assists by deciding who should get the ball quickly. Smith Jr. has the ability to rise and fire in the middle of the floor, turning that shot into a legitimate weapon in the mid range.

This counter has another wrinkle as part of its effectiveness. Big men like Clint Capela have a numbers advantage in the paint to grab offensive rebounds if the shot is close to the rim. The players involved in double-teaming Durant can't usually contest boards unless they sprint in from the perimeter.

When the double-team dissolves because of an offensive rebound or the defense resets to man-up, Durant now has another opportunity to get the ball in his hands from a more advantageous position than at half court. He is able to attack quickly enough to get to his spots and do damage before a double-team can come if he can get it within the flow of the offense.

This tactic still must be proven against some of Houston's main competitors in the Western Conference, but the team may have a framework to mitigate one of its biggest challenges.