One Player Most Likely to Be Traded From the Rockets

With less than 24 hours before the NBA trade deadline, time is ticking for the Houston Rockets to make a move. They have some glaring needs, but the bigger question is not if they should address them; rather, what is the price?

Houston has been engaged in talks with other teams leading up to Feb. 5, but nothing has materialized enough to go through. The Chicago Bulls had been negotiating with the Rockets regarding Coby White, but he was ultimately traded to the Charlotte Hornets today in a multi-player deal.

There are still players Houston could target, specifically at the point guard position. Without Fred VanVleet (torn ACL), the team has had a noticeable turnover problem and has consistently relied on non-point guards to initiate offense. Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Reed Sheppard and others have been forced to run the one, and it has held the team back from reaching its full potential on that end.

So if the Rockets do pull the trigger on a trade, who is most likely to go? Multiple reports have said that Chicago offered White for forward Tari Eason, but Houston did not budge, which led to his departure to the Hornets.

Ayo Dosunmu is a name to watch ahead of 2 p.m. CT on Thursday, but would the Bulls still desire a contributor like Eason? The 24-year-old is averaging 12 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game on 46.2% shooting from the field and 47.9% from three.

With Eason seemingly off the table, that leaves some of the reserves as the most likely trade candidates. Clint Capela, who was the third-string center before Steven Adams (ankle surgery) was ruled out for the season, has stepped into a prominent rotation spot, which should put him out of the conversation.

The Rockets have gotten little production from Dorian Finney-Smith, and he could be on the block amid struggles after returning from ankle surgery. But if not him, and Houston still wants to make a trade, it would be a reserve.

If talks with the Bulls fizzle out, the Rockets would be in a rush to make a deal ahead of the deadline. There could be negotiations that have not yet reported, but with less than 24 hours before all trades are made final, Houston is more likely to finish out the season with the roster it currently has. That is, if an agreement is not made with Chicago.