As of Wednesday evening, the Houston Rockets have yet to make a move ahead of the NBA trade deadline. With time ticking before 2 p.m. CT on Thursday, the organization has remained in conversations to potentially make a roster change.

One candidate was Coby White, but he is off the table after the Chicago Bulls sent him to the Charlotte Hornets in a multi-player deal. All eyes have since turned to Ayo Dosunmu, as Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Chicago is not done making moves, and is engaged with the Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Dosunmu could very well be the player Houston would take back if these negotiations materialize further. The Bulls have expressed interest in forward Tari Eason, but the Rockets rejected offers involving the 24-year-old forward. Eason is averaging 12 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 46.2% shooting from the field and 47.9% from three.

Houston has the assets to acquire Dosunmu, who is putting up 15 points, three rebounds and 3.6 assists a night on 51-45-86 shooting splits. He has been incredibly efficient and productive on both ends of the floor, which has led to a link between Chicago and Houston. The question is, what are the Rockets willing to give up?

With a noticeable hole at the point guard position, Houston is desperate to fill that gap with a true point guard. Dosunmu could be that ball handler to allow other players to get to their sweet spots, such as Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun.

The Rockets would likely need to send out a rotation player, considering they're hard-capped at the first apron. Dosunmu is making $7.5 million this season.

Regarding draft capital, there's more leniency because the 26-year-old is on an expiring contract. The Rockets would have to then worry about re-signing him in the offseason, which is another factor when considering why they haven't pulled the trigger on a deal.

Houston has the chance to make a swing ahead of the deadline, and it's imperative that the organization takes advantage of what could be the final chapter of Kevin Durant's career. The 37-year-old's first season with the Rockets has been full of injuries to some of their top talent, including season-ending injuries to Fred VanVleet (torn ACL) and Steven Adams (ankle surgery).

Whether that swing comes in the form of a Dosunmu move remains to be seen, but the Rockets are active with the Bulls when it comes to trade talks.