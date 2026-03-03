Dirk Nowitzki Makes Stance Clear in Deandre Ayton-Clint Capela Exchange

It's been a rather eventful seven days for Houston Rockets reserve big man Clint Capela, which is a bit unusual and abnormal. Capela has always been a relatively quiet player, who has always let his play do the talking.

And it's always spoken for him. He's always been respected for his role and value. His player profile is known, as a rim-running big man.

Both now and in his prime.

The Houston Rockets selected Capela with the 25th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and he's one of just 11 players from his class that are still playing in 2025-26. Capela has also made over $137 million in his 12-year NBA career.

Capela was also re-signed by the Rockets to a three-year deal, as the team used their mid-level exception to bring him back into the fold. And he's been pivotal for a Rockets team that likes to use size and anchor down defensively.

Just two games ago, Capela had four blocks, six rebounds and three assists in just 16 minutes of action against the Orlando Magic.

Again, Capela's importance is known.

Not to Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton, it seems.

Ayton was trying to illustrate the point that he feels capable of doing more than what Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick is asking of him and mentioned Capela's name, stating that the Lakers are trying to turn him into Clint Capela and proclaiming that he's not Capela. This caught the attention of the basketball community, with Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal taking to Inside the NBA to point out that Capela has actually been a better player than Ayton throughout their respective careers.

Another NBA legend and Hall of Famer chimed in, taking to NBA on Prime to side with Capela as well. Dallas Mavericks franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki shared his thoughts on Ayton's remarks.

"I don't love the quote, obviously, from Ayton, for saying they're trying to make me something I'm not, they wanna make me this roller or whatever. You don't have to name another NBA player that's actually having a really solid career. Clint's been around forever. He's a super good player," said Nowitzki.

Ayton would have a long way to go before he's as valuable as Capela. Although they both play the same position, Ayton doesn't play like a traditional big man, or like Capela.

He's always been bad in the pick-and-roll, because he doesn't set good screens and he's even worse as a roller. He also doesn't anchor down defensively.

In fact, he's not a very good switch defender. He also doesn't cut to the basket, which limits lob opportunities.

And he's also not nearly the rebounder that Capela is. If Ayton was able to be as valuable as serviceable as Capela, the Lakers would be quite satisfied. And a better team than they currently are.