Dorian Finney-Smith Is Still Trying to Work His Way Back

The Houston Rockets, like most teams, have dealt with injuries all season long. It started before the season as Fred VanVleet suffered a potential season-ending injury right before training camp.

The Rockets also learned that Dorian Finney-Smith, whom the Rockets signed in the offseason to replace Dillon Brooks, after he was traded to the Phoenix Suns as part of the Kevin Durant trade, would be out longer than first expected.

The Rockets, during the season, have also dealt with another significant injury, this time to big man Steven Adams, who suffered a season-ending injury, further damaging the Rockets' depth in the front court.

Finney-Smith eventually made his debut on Christmas Day against the Los Angeles Lakers and, since then, has had to work his way back into playing shape, a long road so far this season. Keep in mind, Smith did not have a training camp or preseason, so he is having to train during the season.

Dorian Finney-Smith Has Struggled So Far to Find a Rhythm

Through 18 games since his return, Finney-Smith is still trying to find his way. So far, the forward is shooting only 24.4 percent from 3-point range and 30.5 percent from the field. All of those numbers are career lows, including his 2.9 points per game.

The Rockets started him off on a strict minutes restriction, not wanting to overextend him as soon as he got back on the court. Smith is averaging only 15.6 minutes per game and is not playing in one of the two back-to-back games.

Smith is also at times struggling on the defensive end as he continues to learn his teammates and the Rockets' defensive scheme. The Rockets are trying to be patient as Smith continues to work through his back, but if he continues to struggle as the playoffs approach, the Rockets may look to other options.

One such option could be the Rockets' young forward Isaiah Crawford, who recently got some playing time in the Rockets' loss to the Charlotte Hornets, playing 16 minutes and scoring five points, two assists, and two steals while providing the energy the Rockets had lacked in the back-to-back losses.

The Rockets will continue to see if Finney-Smith is ready to contribute more in the playoffs, and if so, that would be a massive boost for the Rockets. If not, though, they will need someone else to stepup.