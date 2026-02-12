Kawhi Leonard Forces Rockets Loss in Second of Back-To-Back Against Clippers

The Houston Rockets faced back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Clippers at home before the All-Star break. While Houston won the first matchup on Tuesday, the Rockets blew a disappointing game on Wednesday night in a 105-102 loss in the Toyota Center.

The Rockets had the ball with a chance to win, down 102-101 with just over 11 seconds to go. Center Alperen Sengun had a great look at the rim, but was fouled. He ended up going 1/2 from the line, which set up the Clippers with a chance to end it with six seconds to go.

Kawhi Leonard took advantage and drained what ended up being the game-winning clutch mid-range jumper plus the foul. Houston was unable to get a clean look off at the buzzer. Leonard put up a game-high 27 points, with 19 of those in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets gave up a 24-4 run in the second half and blew their lead after the first three quarters. The 21 turnovers by Houston were ultimately the reason why the Rockets lost. Durant ended up being the leading scorer with 21 points, but he had eight of those turnovers. Reed Sheppard added 17 off the bench. All starters of both teams were in double-digits.

Game Recap

Feb 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) passes against Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) and guard Kris Dunn (8) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Rockets were getting great looks at the rim thanks to great cuts, specifically Amen Thompson was playing off the dunker’s spot, which greatly increases his effectiveness and works with his strengths. Houston was making shots right at the bucket.

Thompson was playing excellently on both sides, as well in transition. KD found an open Thompson under the rim. The Rockets’ starting point guard then dished out a nice bounce pass to Alperen Sengun for an epic slam. It was the opposite on the next possession as Sengun found a cutting Thompson to the rim.

The Rockets were up 11-4 early. Jabari Smith Jr. hit an open three and then attacked in the paint for another bucket.

Sheppard had a great first half. He confidently drained a step-back three. Thompson hit a mid-range shot as well. The Rockets were having a great start, thanks to hitting open shots and ball movement. Sengun and Cappela made back-to-back blocks as well. The defense was solid early.

The Rockets led 29-22 at the end of the first quarter. Sheppard was on fire in the second quarter with a couple of threes, one of them off a Sengun setup. He did well off a Capela screen as well. Houston was in control at this point, up 37-24.

Durant faced tough defense from the Clippers, and somehow made a three over Derrick Jones Jr. as the shot clock expired for a 50-37 lead. It was not a great half overall from KD, but he still found a way to make some shots. Durant had five turnovers, an issue for Houston in the first half.

The Clippers continued to hang in there. Houston was up by 15 at one point; however, the lead was 10 for the Rockets at 56-46 at halftime.

Leonard had four at the half. Sheppard was the leading scorer for the Rockets with 14 points and four 3-pointers. Smith Jr. and Thompson each had 10. The Rockets shot 56% from the field and had double the rebounds of LA at 22-11.

The third quarter was a series of runs by both teams. The Clippers brought the deficit down to three points, but the Rockets were able to get it back up to 13. It was 76-70 Rockets heading into the final frame.

The Clippers got their first lead at 81-80 in the fourth quarter since it was 4-2 at the start of the game. LA was on a 22-4 extended run, and the Clippers went up 85-80 with just over eight minutes to go.

Houston was outscored 20-0 in fast break points at his point. Those have come off turnovers. One of the Rockets’ problems was ball security, and it prevented them from really taking control of the game. When Houston would force turnovers themselves, they would give it right back. Leonard was really starting to get himself going in the fourth.

The Rockets were down 89-82 and needed either Durant or Sengun to get hot in order to come back. The offense was really struggling throughout the second half.

Durant woke up with a mid-range floater and then knocked down an and-one as well. KD decided to attack, and it was working on the offensive end. Durant then found Jae’Sean Tate in the paint for the game-tying bucket at 91, and Tate was the one who got the next bucket cutting directly to the rim for the 93-91 lead with 4:30 left. This was an 11-2 run for Houston.

Jabari Smith Jr. also joined the attacking party with a layup. Houston was down 98-95 and Durant tied it up on a corner three of an offensive rebound. The Clippers once again responded and took a lead, this one at 102-98. Sengun put on a nice spin move, and it back to a one point game.