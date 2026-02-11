Three Players Added to Rockets’ Injury Report Ahead of Clippers’ Rematch

Last night, the Houston Rockets narrowly outlasted the LA Clippers, winning by just seven with stellar performances from Kevin Durant, Alperen Snengun, Amen Thompson and more. Tonight, the two teams will run it back, each looking to grab one final win ahead of the All-Star break.

The Rockets are set to send both Durant and Sengun to All-Star break, but would first like to bolster their standings in the West one last time. After a few small skids, they've now worked their way back to No. 3, sitting 3.5 games behind the Spurs and tied with the Nuggets.

The Clippers look like a new team, having traded off stars in James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the NBA's trade deadline, but still offer a formidable foe with a player like Kawhi Leonard. They've been one of the best teams in the new year, though that was directly tied to the now-shipped-off players.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Clippers ahead of tonight’s rematch:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Tari Eason — Questionable: Left lower leg management

Dorian Finney-Smith — Out: Left ankle management

Alperen Sengun — Probable: Left lower leg contusion

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

LA Clippers injuries:

Nicolas Batum — Out: Rest

Bradley Beal — Out: Left hip fracture

Darius Garland — Out: Left toe management

After one of their cleanest injury reports of the season in the first half of the back-to-back with LA, the Rockets see three players added for the rematch.

Alperen Sengun, now a two-time All-Star, is the most notable addition, though he’s listed as probable to play with a contusion. Tari Eason is questionable in dealing with a lower leg injury that has hampered him for the majority of the season, and wing Dorian Finney-Smith is out due to injury management.

None of the newly-tagged players are dealing with long-term injuries, though it does put tonight’s game in jeopardy given LA will be hungry for a win. Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams will miss the game, and are both slated to be out for the entirety of the 2025-26 season with respective injuries.

The Clippers will continue to be without Darius Garland and Bradley Beal, who both missed last night’s game, and Nicolas Batum has been added due to rest.

The Rockets and Clippers tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight from Toyota Center.