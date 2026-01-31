Rockets Rejected Bulls Trade Offer of Tari Eason in Coby White Talks

Tari Eason is highly coveted around the league. It's been reported that half of the league has registered interest in prying him from the Houston Rockets.

However, a more accurate number is probably 29 teams. Every team could use Eason.

He's a two-way wing who hustles on every possession. And he's even developed an outside shot.

This season, he's shooting 47.6 percent from long-range.

Which ranks second in the entire NBA.

Eason having that ascension from long distance wasn't expected, as his career-best from three-point land was 36 percent (which is slightly above league average) albeit on low volume -- 2.3 attempts.

This season, he's doubled the volume, at 4.6 attempts.

His proficiency from three has been a welcome addition.

The 24-year-old has been a fixture in Houston's starting lineup this season when healthy.

As a side note, Houston has been ravished with injuries. Fred VanVleet has been out all season, Steven Adams was ruled out for the remainder of the season after playing 32 of Houston’s 40 games and Dorian Finney-Smith missed the Rockets' first 27 games.

All-Star center Alperen Sengun has missed seven games and can only miss 10 more games before being ineligible for All-NBA honors, on a lesser note.

Eason was inserted in Houston's starting lineup on Christmas Day and has since become a permanent fixture.

When healthy, that is.

Again, Eason is highly coveted. The Rockets love him and have no interest in trading him.

Not even for Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White, who they have interest in acquiring (and a legitimate need for).

The Bulls are more open than ever before to move White, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. The idea of losing him for nothing is concerning.

Any team would have that concern. Take sports out of it.

No one wants to lose something they've invested time and resources into.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls requested Eason from the Rockets, in exchange for White.

To no avail.

Cowley joined the Bulls Rekap podcast to explain.

"The Bulls want Tari Eason from Houston. They've been told no. Houston really covets him."

This is consistent with what we've heard from Marc Stein, which is that the Rockets aren't willing to move Eason.

Besides, such a deal wouldn't work straight up anyways, as Eason makes just $5.7 million, while White makes $12.8 million.