Former Rockets Center Blasts Clippers Ty Lue Following Chris Paul Ouster

This past offseason, the Houston Rockets made a splash trade to acquire Kevin Durant, one of the game's greatest players of all time. It was just the latest move by the Rockets organization to nab an iconic superstar.

The Rockets did the same thing in 2019, when they traded for Russell Westbrook, although it was short lived, and they did the same thing in 2017, when they traded for Chris Paul, who was ultimately flipped for Westbrook just two years later.

Regarding that, Paul's stint in Houston was quite tumultuous. The Rockets came the closest to winning a championship in his first season, posting a league-best 65-17 record and reaching the Western Conference Finals, before falling to the Golden State Warriors in Game 7.

Paul suffered an injury that many believe was the catalyst for Houston's defeat against the superteam Warriors.

Paul's second season in Houston was a dud, as he clearly hadn't fully recovered from the injury and statistically had one of his worst seasons of his career, at that point.

Paul feuded with teammate James Harden and Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta believed Paul's contract was one of the worst in all of sports, which led to him being traded out of Houston.

That was six years ago.

History seems to be repeating itself, a bit, for Paul. Especially of late.

The Los Angeles Clippers, a franchise that historically was never competitive prior to his arrival in 2012, brought him back for what was supposed to be the final season of his surefire Hall of Fame career.

He, Bradley Beal, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac and John Collins were supposed to be a formidable group. Through 23 games, that hasn't been the case.

They are 6-17. At this point, it's almost a guarantee that they'll miss the playoffs.

Beal is out for the season. And the team would be wise to start making roster changes.

The first to go was Chris Paul, who was released abruptly. The latest reporting is that Harden wasn't excited about teaming up with Paul again.

It's also come out that Paul and Clippers coach Ty Lue hadn't been on speaking terms for weeks, which seems strange and unusual for a coach and a player.

However, former Rockets center, DeMarcus Cousins, went on record to explain that this has become par for the course for Lue, as explained on Run it Back.

Cousins stated the following.

"I'm really disappointed in T. Lue and how he's handled this situation. It's starting to become a pattern.

I've experienced it. He's been on record talking about how me and him didn't talk for awhile. I saw him do it to Rajon Rondo the same year that we were there.

Now, you're doing this to Chris Paul. It was rumored that you did it to John Wall. It's starting to become a pattern as to how he deals with his players.

To brand yourself as a player's coach, you're not really showing those tendencies with these patterns that are continuing to happen."

The former Rockets center continued.

"We have to bring attention to how he's handling these relationships year after year with these different players."

Paul is reportedly staying ready for the opportunity to join another team this season.