Former Rockets Star Chris Paul Officially Retires

After months away from the LA Clippers, followed by a trade to the Toronto Raptors, NBA legend and former Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul officially announced his retirement on Friday via his Instagram. The 40-year-old spent 21 years in the league, carving out a career as one of the best of all time at his position.

Paul signed a one-year deal to return to the Clippers in the 2025 offseason and made it clear this would be his last season. However, things went south after LA sent him away from the team in early December, remaining on the roster. He was eventually traded to the Raptors at the deadline, followed by his release and retirement.

“This is it! After 21 years I’m stepping away from basketball," Paul wrote. "As I write this, it’s hard to really know what to feel, but for once — most people would be surprised — I don’t have the answer lol! But, mostly I’m filled with so much joy and gratitude!"

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement in response to Paul's retirement. CP3 averaged 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists and two steals per game throughout his career. He was the 2006 Rookie of the Year, a 12-time All-Star, an 11-time All-NBA member and was named a part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/EPrgzJbP07 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 13, 2026

“After 21 remarkable seasons, Chris Paul retires as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history and a true steward of our sport,” Silver said. “From the moment he entered the league, Chris distinguished himself with his savvy playmaking skills, elite competitiveness, and intense work ethic...

“On behalf of the NBA, I congratulate Chris on an extraordinary career and thank him for his friendship, partnership, and lasting contributions to our game.”

As a Houston Rocket, Paul averaged 17.1 points, five rebounds, eight assists and 1.8 steals per game across two seasons. He was a key piece alongside James Harden as the Rockets made the 2018 Western Conference Finals, nearly taking down the Golden State Warriors in seven games. Paul was regarded as the hero for Houston before an injury sidelined him for the final two games of the series.

Paul spent his 21 seasons with the Clippers, Rockets, New Orleans Hornets (now the Pelicans), Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

He was a legend on the court and as an ambassador of the game, serving as the president of the National Basketball Players Association from 2013 to 2021.