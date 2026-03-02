New Astros Pitcher Inspired by Rockets’ Kevin Durant

The Houston Rockets have been a team that the city has kept a close eye on this season with the high expectations and star players. While the key injuries to veteran point guard Fred VanVleet and center Steven Adams have hurt their ceiling, the Rockets are still third in the Western Conference with a 37-22 record.

Houston is still considered to be one of the top teams in the NBA, and the main reason for that is obviously superstar forward Kevin Durant, one of the greatest scorers of all time. That has drawn significantly more viewers to the Rockets this season. They have been on national TV almost every week, and there has been no shortage of special moments this season with Durant in the picture.

KD is now one of the most famous current Houston sports athletes, and has put together some signature performances already in his first season in H-Town. The 16-time All-Star is just coming off back-to-back 30+ point games on the road, including a season high 40 points in a win against the Orlando Magic.

That allowed him to move up in the all-time rankings and become the sixth highest point scorer in NBA history with over 32,000 points. KD’s first true signature moment with the Rockets came back on January 5 against his former team, the Phoenix Suns, in Toyota Center.

Durant’s Moment Inspiring Others

Jan 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets Kevin Durant (7) celebrates his three point winning basket against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Rockets had the ball with 5.1 seconds left in a tied 97-97 game. One of the reasons why Durant was traded to Houston was to be that late-game closer, and he fully displayed that. KD got the inbound pass and pulled up for a tough 3-pointer. It was all net with 1.1 seconds to go, and the Rockets won 100-97.

KD’s first game winner with the Rockets was a special one for a lot of reasons, but it was more iconic due to the fact that someone special was sitting court side to see that moment.

The Houston Astros had signed a star international pitcher around that time in starter Tatsuya Imai from Japan. He’s expected to play a big role in the Astros pitching this season and has already become a fan favorite of sorts after traveling to different places around town.

Imai was courtside for this game against the Suns. In fact, he was in the perfect spot at the end. Imai was standing almost right next to Durant courtside when he drained the game-winning shot. He was visible wearing a Rockets jersey and cheering on, jumping up and down in excitement as the Rockets won thanks to KD’s incredible shot.

It was a widely talked-about moment at the time, but Imai was finally asked about that at the start of Astros spring training earlier in February at West Palm Beach, Florida. This is what he said.

Tatsuya Imai on seeing Kevin Durant drain a dagger three from courtside seats: "It was really cool being able to see a player like KD who has been in the NBA so long to be able to execute in that pressure moment. That's inspiring and something I should definitely follow up." — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 11, 2026

Clearly, he’s a fan of Durant and his abilities. That moment was inspiring for the Astros pitcher as he looks to make a big name in the MLB. Imai references to follow up, and it would be interesting to see him back at Toyota Center supporting his new city’s basketball team.

Imai has been a very driven individual to achieve his goals, and it looks like he also wants to put in game-winning performances in his first season in Houston just like Durant.