Rockets’ Coach Issues Blunt Statement on Star’s Defense

On Thursday, the Rockets suffered their second loss in a row, this time to the white-hot Charlotte Hornets.

The back-to-back didn’t go according to plan for Houston, who failed to eclipse 100 points scored in either game. They first suffered a loss to the Celtics, who were down both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, before turning around and losing to Charlotte by 10 in a not-so-close contest.

Houston has underwhelmed on the season, sitting at No. 4 behind the Thunder, Spurs and Nuggets. Prior to major injuries, they were thought of to be a contender, but haven’t taken the necessary leap to look like one just yet.

Now, following a trade deadline where the organization stayed pat, things seem to be simmering.

Following the loss to Charlotte, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka was asked about the way Sengun has been played in recent games, with teams hunting him by putting him in pick-and-roll actions.

“That’s been the case since I’ve been here,” Udoka said shortly. “So no different there.”

Ime Udoka was asked about Alperen Sengun getting hunted on defense in pick and rolls in the last two games: "It's been the case since I've been here. So no different there." pic.twitter.com/s69Ul0YUQF — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) February 6, 2026

While Udoka was blunt, something he’s been known for in his time in the league, there’s some merit to his comments. As an offensive-slanted player without great lateral athleticism, Sengun has been no stranger to being hunted on defense, and Udoka could’ve simply been alluding to that in a direct way.

Even more, Sengun hasn’t been great on defense, nor should he necessarily be expected to be at this point in his career. His limitations on that end have been highlighted by the injury to Steven Adams, who was able to back him up as a physical force on the interior prior to season-ending ankle surgery, but he's never been a great defender.

Still, Udoka’s comments caught fire on social media, especially after both he and Sengun were ejected from the Celtics game in unrelated incidents.

The stats don't necessarily suggest so given Houston ranked No. 5 in defensive rating last season and remains there this year, but it feels they've taken a step back on defense without significant offensive improvement. In the very least, they're less consistent than last season, missing presence's like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.

Without deadline moves, it feels like the team could be looking to simply improve and gel this season, before making a push next year with players back from injury.

The Rockets will look to snap their skid against the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 7. They'll then see a back-to-back against the new-look LA Clippers prior to the All-Star break.