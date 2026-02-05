Three Takeaways from the Rockets’ Loss to the Celtics

The Houston Rockets suffered their 18th loss of the season on Wednesday, falling to the Boston Celtics, 114-93.

Even worse, the Rockets failed to defend home-court, and saw their bench boss and star center ousted from the game. Here were three takeaways from the loss:

Undermanned Celtics grab big win over Rockets

The C’s came into the game against Houston down several players, but that didn’t stop them from issuing a 21-point beatdown in Toyota Center.

Boston was without superstar Jayson Tatum as he continues to work back from major injury, as well as star Jaylen Brown due to hamstring tightness. Additionally, all of Chris Boucher, Sam Hauser and Anfernee Simons — now a Chicago Bull — missed the bout.

Boston still managed to shoot 37% from three on high volume, led by Derrick White with 28 points and Payton Pritchard with 27. Additionally, they held the Rockets to just 93 points, with only the starting five able to eclipse double digits, albeit inefficiently.

Ime Udoka, Alperen Sengun get late ejections

It wasn’t necessarily game-changing, but it was notable that head coach Ime Udoka and All-Star Alperen Sengun were both ejected in Wednesday’s contest.

Between the third and fourth quarters, Udoka took exception with the lack of a foul call, and received a technical foul. While he was calm, he would continue to escalate a conversation with the referees, and was subsequently tossed.

With six minutes left in the game, and the score sitting at 103-78 in favor of Boston, Sengun would do the same when called for the offensive foul, offering up some choice words. He would finish the night with 13 points on 12 shots, including nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

Wednesday’s result could lead to Thursday transactions

The Rockets have taken a patient approach to the NBA’s trade deadline, but Wednesday’s result could signal a needed change in a few different areas.

The losses of Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams to injury have left holes in the roster, namely to the team’s handling, play-making and rebounding. While Houston doesn’t want to overpay or act in desperation, it may need a small shake-up trade of some sort.

The organization won’t overreact to one game, but this specific game did highlight some weaknesses. In the least, the Rockets will continue to stay aggressive on the market as they usually do, looking to upgrade their roster or pick caches.