Houston Rockets Desperately Need a Win vs. Utah Jazz

The Houston Rockets aren't necessarily hitting the 'panic' button yet, but they're getting dangerously close at the moment.

They've had some rough patches throughout the season, most notably coming throughout December (7-6), early January (3-5) and most recently, February. The Rockets are 4-4 this month, failing to win clutch games and produce efficient offense.

Houston is averaging an abysmal 104.6 points per game this month, which ranks 28th in the NBA. The team can't take care of the ball with a 15.8% giveaway rate (27th in the league). The Rockets have a glaring turnover problem and can't seem to make up for it by simply hitting shots. Outside of Kevin Durant (26.1 points per game on 51-40-88 shooting splits), they have no real scoring weapon.

Houston most recently suffered a brutal 108-106 loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday, blowing an 18-point lead to get outscored 33-15 in the fourth quarter. The Rockets have struggled in the clutch with a 14-16 record in games within five points with five minutes to go.

It reflected the overall issues of the season, and now, Houston is desperately searching for answers against the Utah Jazz tonight. If the visitors lose its second game in the row, it might be time to hit that 'panic' button.

The Jazz are actively trying to drop games in the NBA race to the bottom. They'll have almost all of their rotation out, with Jaren Jackson Jr., Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen, Jusuf Nurkić and Walker Kessler sidelined.

Utah is 6-19 since the start of 2026, and has lost two straight heading into Monday's matchup. The Jazz are arguably the worst defensive team in the league with a 120.8 rating (30th). If the Rockets can't put up a big scoring performance against them, the hope for an offensive spark late in the season could be diminished.

Offensively, Utah isn't spectacular, but slightly better on that end, with a 113.4 rating (19th). However, injuries have taken out the team's top four scorers. The Jazz will have to rely on youngsters such as Ace Bailey, Brice Sensabaugh and Isaiah Collier to carry the load tonight.

Houston should have a field day in Salt Lake City, in dire need of not just a win, but a comfortable one at that. The Rockets are currently 34-21, just 2.5 games ahead of the Play-In Tournament. Every game in the Western Conference counts, especially against bottom feeders.