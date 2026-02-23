Rockets in the Middle of Another Rough Patch: What Needs to Change?

Heading into the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks on Saturday night, the Houston Rockets found themselves with a comfortable 18-point lead. Perhaps, after hitting a rough patch before the All-Star break, this would be the statement the Rockets need to become a title contender. Against one of the NBA's best teams, they could lay the hammer at Madison Square Garden.

Nope.

Houston would squander that lead in dramatic fashion, leading to a Jalen Brunson go-ahead jumper with less than a minute to go. The Rockets would lose 108-106. They now post a 6-5 record over their last 11 games.

There is a A LOT wrong with not only the team's performance as of late, but the construction as well. It's not just about rotations performing at a high level, but what pieces need to be in place in order to do so. Here are three aspects of the game that need to change, and why this has been a problem for Houston throughout the season:

Ball Security

At this point, the media is beating a dead horse when it comes to discussing the Rockets' turnover problem. But the reason is that the organization didn't do anything to change that at the trade deadline.

The absence of Fred VanVleet has done a number on Houston's ball security. Against the Knicks, they recorded 19 turnovers to bring their giveaway rate to 16% on the season, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

Without a true point guard, the team's committee of floor generals has included Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Reed Sheppard and many more, but these players aren't meant to initiate sets. Houston could look to the buyout market to improve its point guard problem, or else this will be a major concern down the stretch.

Fourth-Quarter Offense

Before the loss in New York, I had noted the fourth-quarter offense to be a deciding factor, and that it was. The Rockets recorded just 15 points in the final 12 minutes, shooting 27.8% from the field and 25% from three, racking up nine turnovers.

They're averaging 27.7 points per fourth quarter on the season, but over their last three games, that number has dropped to an abysmal 22. Go back to their last five games, and that number is still 24.4.

Kevin Durant has continued to be the only consistent offensive player for Houston this season. The 37-year-old is averaging 26.1 points per game on 51-40-88 shooting splits, and has put up 65 points over his last two games. He can't be the only spark plug for this team, as it needs the young core to step up and hit shots in crunch time.

Clutch Defense

Speaking of crunch time, the other side of the ball has also been an issue for the Rockets. Over their last three games, they've let up 30.3 points per fourth quarter, with a clutch defensive rating of 116.6 on the season (24th in the NBA).

Houston prided itself on defense last season, and while everyone knew sacrificing Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green for Durant would take away some of those strengths, it hasn't been the balance many had hoped for. Throughout the rough patch, the Rockets have not only failed to produce efficient offense, but stop the ball in key moments as well.