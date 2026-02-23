Houston Rockets' NBA Draft Outlook: Glaring Need for Shooting

The Houston Rockets are not thinking about the 2026 NBA Draft, as they currently have just two second-round picks this year. They're trying to get further into the tier of title contention, so naturally, taking prospects isn't as much of a concern at the moment.

However, that doesn't mean it isn't important for their future. The Rockets are in the middle of a rough patch, having lost five of their last 11 games. On the season, they're 34-21, good for fourth in the Western Conference. It's not a bad spot to be in, but things need to change this offseason, and one to do that is through the draft.

Houston has had offensive issues throughout the year. The team currently ranks 29th in three-pointers attempted and 26th in threes made per game. What's more is that it's also 24th in true shooting.

At this point, the offseason need is obvious: perimeter shooting. The Rockets need off-ball movement that can create meaningful possessions with Kevin Durant and Alperen Şengün carrying most of the scoring load. Here are two players Houston could realistically target in the draft:

Richie Saunders

Saunders is out for the rest of BYU's season with a torn ACL, which could hurt his draft stock. But that doesn't mean he can't be impactful upon his return. The 6-foot-5 wing was averaging 18 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game before injury.

The 24-year-old posted 49-38-82 shooting splits this year, which should attract Houston when looking to improve efficiency. Saunders' age could play to his benefit in the second round, becoming an immediate contributor as an experienced, 3&D perimeter player. The only concern would be his timeline for recovery, but that may not deter teams like the Rockets.

Milan Momcilovic

Momcilovic is the best three-point shooter in college basketball this season, averaging 17.5 points per game on an unreal 50.8% shooting from beyond the arc. He has been a laser for Iowa State, able to hit contested looks while also moving well off the ball.

The only concern with the 6-foot-8 junior is his ability to impact the game beyond perimeter shooting, but it's not as if the Rockets' second-round pick is expected to turn around the rotation. Momcilovic could be exactly what Houston needs in spurts. While his draft stock may rise due to his performance, the organization should certainly look his way if he's available.