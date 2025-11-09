Houston Rockets' Turnovers Continues to Be Their Biggest Issue
The Houston Rockets headed into their Friday night matchup with the San Antonio Spurs riding high as they were on a five-game winning streak. The Rockets have brought the same defensive energy they had in the previous two seasons. They ranked fifth in points allowed and sixth in defensive rating.
The Rockets also continued their dominance on the boards to start this season. The Rockets had one of their best rebounding seasons in franchise history in 2024-2025. The Rockets were the best rebounding team in the league by a wide margin. Seven games into the season, the Rockets are the league's best rebounding team.
The Rockets' offense has been the biggest surprise so far this season. The Rockets added one of the best offensive players in NBA history when they traded for Kevin Durant, and when you add a future Hall of Famer, you know your offense will be better.
The Rockets' offense has not only been better than last season's but also the best in the NBA. The Rockets have the best offensive rating in the NBA —and, even more of a surprise, the best 3-point percentage in the league. That was a big reason for the Rockets' current five-game winning streak.
One area, however, in which the Rockets have struggled even while winning five straight games has been turnovers. During their rebuilding years, the Rockets were one of the worst teams in the NBA at taking care of the ball. The Rockets ranked last in the NBA in turnovers in the 2022-23 season. That was a big reason why the Rockets brought in Fred VanVleet to help run the offense.
That led to a 180-degree turn in turnovers the following season. The Rockets went from last in the NBA the previous season to having their best season in franchise history, taking care of the ball. Even though they turned the ball over more the following season, they were still an improved team compared to the previous seasons before VanVleet joined the team.
With the injury to VanVleet that occured before training camp the Rockets knew it would be a challenge this season when it came to running the offense and taking care of the basketball. Even with the Rockets offense clicking most of the season they have been a high turnover team.
The Houston Rockets have struggled with turnovers all season
The Rockets came into the game averaging 16.5 turnovers a game, which was 27th in the NBA, and with their 22 turnovers in their loss to the Spurs Friday night, that number is going to increase. The Rockets folded more often than not when the Spurs ramped up the pressure, especially on Sengun and Durant.
Durant had a season high eight turnovers as the Spurs double team him all night. That lead to the Spurs getting out on the fastbreak for easy baskets. The Rockets continue to try and figure out the best way to run their offense without a true point guard.
The Rockets don't have many options right now to add another guard, as they have only a few tradeable players until December, when players they signed in the offseason will become available. Until then, the Rockets' ability to handle pressure and take care of the basketball will be a work in progress.