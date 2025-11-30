Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz see Notable Injury Reports

This afternoon, the Houston Rockets will take on the Jazz in the first game of a back-to-back in Utah.

After falling in a big game to Denver last week, Houston has now ripped off two-straightn wins, and will be looking to do the same against a down Jazz squad.

Utah has over-performed relative to expectations so far this season, jumping out to a 6-12 record, though they should still offer a manageable opponent for Houston.

As always, injuries are sure to impact today's game. Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Jazz ahead of today’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Questionable: Right ankle

Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League

Tari Eason — Out: Right oblique

Dorian Finney-Smith — Out: Left ankle

Kevon Harris — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee

Golden State Warriors injuries:

Keyonte George — Questionable: Illness

Elijah Harkless — Out: G League

Taylor Hendricks — Out: G League

Walker Kessler — Out: Left shoulder

Kevin Love — Out: Rest

Georges Niang — Out: Left foot

John Tonje — Out: G League

Oscar Tshiebwe — Out: G League

Cody Williams — Out: G League

As the Rockets continue to churn through the 2025-26 regular season, they continue to see several contributors on the injury report.

Big man Steven Adams is the team’s lone questionable player, as he’s been dealing with an ankle injury for the past few games. Adams is crucial to Houston’s game plan on a nightly basis, as his rebounding in single or double-big lineups can be game-changing at any moment.

Additionally, the Rockets will continue to be without forward Tari Eason, who’s been a large part of the team’s success in recent years, especially on the defensive end of the court. Dorian Finney-Smith has yet to make his Rockets debut after being signed in the offseason, and the team will also be without G League prospects in Kevon Harris and Isaiah Crawford.

The Jazz are in a similar position, without a starter in Walker Kessler for the rest of the season, and several more contributors either hurt or on G League designation. The team’s top scorer Keynote George — who has scored 23.8 points per game on 45% shooting so far this season — is questionable to play with illness, and will directly impact the team’s chances at winning.

The Rockets and Jazz tip off at 2 p.m. CT today from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT.