Houston Rockets Went Back to Their Best Weapon Their Defense

Coming into the season the Houston Rockets were known for a few things. They were known as the best rebounding team in the NBA, a physical team and one of the hardest playing teams in the NBA. The Rockets had their best season since 2020 winning 52 games last season.

The Rockets also made their first playoff series since 2020 but loss a tough seven game series to their longtime nemesis the Golden State Warriors. The one thing that was evident in that series loss was the Rockets lack of offense throughout the series. The Rockets knew they had to make a change this past offseason and did just that by bringing in one of the best offensive players in history in Kevin Durant.

Through the first part of the season, the move has paid dividends as the Rockets went from a middle-of-the-road offensive team last season to a top offensive team through the first 24 games. The improved 3-point shooting and elite offense at times helped the Rockets to those 16 wins. The Rockets' defense started slowly but eventually moved into the top five as the season progressed.

However, in the last two losses heading into Saturday's return to Denver, the Rockets' defense had gone on vacation, especially during their collapse against the New Orleans Pelicans. The first two quarters went as planned for the Rockets against the five-win Pelicans, as the Rockets went up by as much as 25 points, and it seemed the Rockets were heading to an easy win.

That all changed in the third quarter as the Pelicans started to get whatever they wanted on offense. The Pelicans scored on possession after possession on their way to a 38-point quarter. That continued into the fourth quarter, as the Pelicans erased that 25-point lead on their way to the biggest comeback of the NBA season, winning by five in overtime and shocking the Rockets. The defense the Rockets were known for disappeared in the collapse on Thursday.

The Rockets were looking to not only end their two-game losing streak but their losing streak to the Nuggets especially after their overtime loss to the Nuggets less than a week ago. The Rockets from the start of the game came out aggressive and went right at the Nuggets especially on the defensive end.

The Rockets' primary focus, of course, was Nikola Jokic, but also Jamal Murray, who has been a Rockets killer and came off a 35-point game in the Nuggets' last win over the Rockets. The Rockets were able to contain Murray all night, holding the star to only 16 points and 4-13 shooting. Jokic scored 20 points, but foul trouble and the Rockets' aggressive defense limited his impact all game long.

The Rockets would go on to win 115-101, holding the Nuggets to their lowest total of the season and getting their revenge in the process. The Rockets know they can't depend on scoring 120 points a night, and that their defense is how they will go deep into the playoffs. They showed Saturday that, at times, they can still be elite on that side of the field.