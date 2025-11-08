Houston Rockets Were Beat at Their Own Game in Loss to Spurs
The Houston Rockets have built an identity since Ime Udoka took over as head coach over two years ago. After years of rebuilding, during which they struggled to make a winning culture, the Rockets were ready for a change after another season in which they lost more than they won. The Rockets hired Udoka to bring a defensive-first approach and the toughness they had been missing for years.
The hire paid off immediately as the Rockets improved under Udoka's first year, especially on defense and rebounding, resulting in a league-best 19-win improvement. That was just the beginning, as the Rockets improved even more the following season, finishing as the league's best rebounding team and ranking in the top five on defense. That led to the Rockets winning 52 games, the second-best record in the tough Western Conference, and their first playoff appearance since 2020.
The Rockets not only lead the NBA in rebounding thanks to Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun, but they were also dominant, posting their best offensive rebounding season in over 50 years. Despite the tough seven-game loss in the first round of the playoffs, the Rockets were expecting big things for 2025-26, especially after trading for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant.
Even with the addition of one of the best offensive players of all time the Rockets knew their defense and especially their rebounding is what would continue to take them to the next level.
The Spurs Used the Rockets Winning Formula Against Them in Friday’s Win
The Rockets, to the surprise of some, were winning games not just with their rebounding and defense but also with their league-leading offense heading into their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets led the league in points scored and 3-point percentage, which was unexpected, even given the small sample size of 7 games.
Even with the improved offense the Rockets were still the league best rebounding team. Their only two losses coming into Friday was a double overtime loss to the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder and to the Detroit Pistons. That Pistons loss was the result of the them being more physical and out rebounding the Rockets which rarely happens.
After five straight wins, that scenario happened again Friday in the Rockets' loss to the Spurs. The Rockets actually won the rebounding battle, even though it was only by one rebound, but gave up 33 second-chance points in part because the Spurs not only pulled down offensive rebounds but made each one count. That is usually what the Rockets do to other teams, and the Spurs did it better Friday night.
Ime Udoka who is not known for mincing words spoke about how the Spurs basically "punked them" and was the more physical team.
Scoring points, of course, is something every successful team needs to win in the NBA. The Rockets have improved each year under Udoka and look even better this season. However, for the Rockets to take that next step, they can't forget what has gotten them to this point: rebounding, defense, and being tougher than the other team.