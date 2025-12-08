How Much More Could Kevin Durant Move up on the NBA’s All-Time Scoring List?

Kevin Durant is widely regarded as one of, if not the most talented, scorers in NBA history. Simply put, the Slim Reaper gets buckets, and he has the numbers to back it up.

The eye test would do all the proving a fan would need, but Durant has been one of the most impressive in terms of scoring in an efficient manner. The 37-year-old most recently became the eighth player in league history to hit 31,000 points.

With 31,051 points, Durant currently sits behind Wilt Chamberlain for the seventh-most scored ever at 31,419. The 6-foot-11 wing is averaging 25.3 points across 19 games played this season, which means that mark can be achieved if he continues that production across 15 games.

Looking ahead, how many more names could Durant pass on the all-time scoring list? Assuming he continues to hover around 25 points per game, there are several legends.

Let's assume that Durant continues to average 25 points per game and plays in 51 of the Rockets' remaining 61 games. This would mean he appears in 70 total games of a possible 82, falling in his usual range. This would result in around 1,275 more points scored.

That would put the superstar at 32,326 points by the end of the regular season. He wouldn't just pass up Chamberlain, but two other names to become the league's fifth all-time leading scorer.

Dirk Nowitzki would be the name after Chamberlain. The greatest player in Dallas Mavericks history has racked up 31,560 points as an elite three-point shooting big man. If Durant continues to hover around 25 points per game, it would only take approximately 21 games for him to pass Nowitzki.

The next name he could pass up is Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest player in NBA history. Six-time champion has 32,292 career points, behind LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant. If Durant continues this production, it would take about 50 more games for him to pass Jordan, certainly an achievable task.

This is all hypothetical, as anything can happen from now until April. However, it seems this is where Durant is in terms of his scoring abilities within Houston's offense. Plus, it's fun to think about how much more he can move up on the list.

This is Durant's lowest scoring average since the 2016-17 season (25.1 PPG) and the second-lowest since his rookie campaign in 2007-08 (20.3 PPG). It just goes to show his longevity and incredible offensive talents in what has been a legendary and certainly a Hall-of-Fame career. He has the chance to add to his legacy by climbing the charts.