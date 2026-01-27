How the Rockets Can Acquire Chris Paul Ahead of the Trade Deadline

The Houston Rockets are still weighing a plethora of options with the NBA trade deadline sitting just over a week away. Amid what has been a weird stretch of basketball from early December to mid-January, they're a now a team to watch ahead of Feb. 5, specifically regarding their hole at point guard.

That's the biggest position Houston has struggled with since Fred VanVleet tore his ACL in September. The team has had a major turnover issue despite ranking fourth in offensive rating. The Rockets are 27th in turnover percentage, averaging 15.6 per game.

It isn't hard to see those weaknesses come to light in certain games, and it has resulted in many urging the organization to target a floor general ahead of the deadline. Interestingly enough, NBA legend Dwyane Wade publicly suggested Houston go after one of the franchise's greatest point guards, Chris Paul.

Paul, now 40 years old, was supposed to spend his final NBA season with the LA Clippers, but was dismissed from the team back in December. While he hasn't suited them since Dec. 1, there's still optimism that he can produce efficient numbers at a low volume. Last season, he averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the San Antonio Spurs.

If the Rockets can't find a suitable point guard for a reasonable price before the deadline, Paul might be the most low-risk, high-reward option. He has been known to impact teams beyond the stats, and a $2.2 million deal benefits Houston's cap situation.

The Rockets are hard-capped at the first apron, so acquiring Paul without sending out a player would push them over the first apron, inflicting penalties. However, a deal could still be done for a bench player, which might be worth it down the road.

Nov 22, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) drives in during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Houston could always send out a veteran like Jeff Green or Jae'Sean Tate, considering Paul would actually receive rotation minutes if acquired. If VanVleet, who has completely ruled out a return, does come back, the team would go from having a weak point guard committee to posing experienced veterans who can lead in the postseason.

It's not necessarily likely to materialize, but it's definitely something for the Rockets to consider. They can acquire Paul for almost no significant assets, providing both on and off-court leadership for a young core looking to go far as soon as this year's playoffs.