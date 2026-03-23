Injury Report: Rockets see no Surprises as Bulls List Nine Players

The Rockets are set to face off against the Bulls tonight, hoping to snag some positive momentum in the crucial home stretch of the season.

After losing six times in 10 tries, the Rockets have finally found their footing, grabbing back-to-back wins over the Hawks and Heat. Winning against Chicago would make three-straight wins, all over Eastern Conference teams, though Houston will take what it can get at this point in the season.

The down spell, which included two losses to the Lakers, sent the Rockets tumbling down the West standings, and they've finally climbed a few spots with recent wins. They currently sit as the No. 4 seed, 12.5 games back from top-seeded Oklahoma City, and tied with both the Nuggets and Timberwolves.

Games like Monday's will be crucial to finishing with the highest-seed possible, and potentially still grabbing home-court advantage, even in an up-and-down season.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Bulls ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair

Chicago Bulls injuries:

Zach Collins — Out: Right first toe surgery

Noa Essengue — Out: Left shoulder surgery

Jaden Ivey — Questionable: Left patellofemoral pain syndrome

Yuki Kawamura — Out: G League

Mac McClung — Out: G League

Isaac Okoro — Doubtful: Right patellofemoral pain syndrome

Anfernee Simons — Questionable: Left ulnar styloid fracture

Jalen Smith — Questionable: Right calf strain injury management

Guerschon Yabusele — Doubtful: Left ankle sprain

The Rockets see one of their shortest injury reports in some time, with Tristen Newton on G League assignment, and the other two players in Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet ruled out for the season.

"Healthy" may not be the best way to put it, though Houston is as healthy as possible given the circumstances.

VanVleet and Adams have been massive hits to the Rockets’ starting lineup and general rotation, but in the least aren’t up in the air as returnees as Houston navigates the home stretch. VanVleet has yet to play this season after tearing his ACL in an offseason workout, and Adams went down with the ankle injury in mid-January.

The Bulls see a rather lengthy injury report, listing nine players in total. Two are out due to G League assignment, but the other seven are rotational-level players at minimum, with notable names such as Anfernee Simons, Jaden Ivey, Isaac Okoro and more listed.

The Rockets and Bulls tip off at 7 p.m. CT from United Center in Chicago, IL.