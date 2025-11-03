Is Kevin Durant the Rockets' Difference Maker?
If one thing has been clear throughout Kevin Durant's illustrious 18-year career, it is the fact that he will be the same elite scorer no matter what uniform he wears.
This is, of course, is the reason the Houston Rockets pursued Durant so heavily this summer, making the most significant trade of the offseason when they landed the former NBA MVP without giving up very much collateral.
With the Rockets' first five games officially in the books, it is clear that the impact of Durant is being felt as Houston ranks No. 1 in offensive rating and three-point shooting, two categories in which the team struggled last season.
The 37-year-old sharpshooter is averaging 27.2 points per game while shooting an impressive 55.1% from the field and 40.9% behind the three-point line.
While some analysts believed Durant would see a potential slowdown in his 18th NBA season, the start to this season has been far from that as he leads the Rockets' offense to the No. 1 rating.
Rockets coach Ime Udoka had high praise for his 37-year-old sharpshooter when addressing the media about how Durant has looked from his time in Brooklyn to now. Both Udoka and Durant were a part of the Nets organization during the 2020 NBA season.
“There’s no dropoff. It’s the same ol’ Kevin, efficient. It’s good for the group to have that (in Houston), and it’s rubbed off on our young guys. He goes about every day the same as he always has.”
Durant has also proven to be a perfect veteran for the Houston Rockets' rising stars. In every interview, he shares high praise for his teammates and seems genuinely to be embracing this role as a veteran on the team.
It has been noted that Jabari Smith Jr. spends his time training with Durant, trying to absorb as much knowledge as possible along with Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun, who have also grown attached to their NBA superstar teammate.
This improvement can undoubtedly be evident, with both Thompson and Smith Jr. having excellent starts to the season, averaging 15 points apiece.
Smith Jr. and Durant have worked out together before the former NBA MVP's arrival in Houston, but now, with him as a teammate, Smith Jr. has full access to learn from one of the game's greatest scorers.
Durant has also impacted the team in more ways than just scoring. He's currently averaging 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and one block per game, proving to be more than just an alpha scorer for the Rockets.
As the Rockets ride their win streak into their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, they will surely look for Kevin Durant to once again lead the team to victory and continue his hot start to the 2025 NBA season.